FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 29

A WOODLEY man has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Yasin Cerman, 45 and from the Shepherds House Inn, London Road, was stopped on Portman Road in Reading on March 2.

A test found that he had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Cerman admitted the offence when his case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on April 1.

His ban will be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of a safe driving test.

He was also fined £200, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

A SPENCERS WOOD man has been sent to prison for a total of 18 weeks for a string of offences.

Brendan Joseph Ryce, 20 and from Blackwater Close, appeared

at Reading Magistrates Court on April 1, where he admitted the following offences:

Assaulting a police officer by beating him, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018. This took place on October 25 last year in Spencers Wood

On the same date, resisting arrest

Assaulting a man in Spencers Wood on the same date.

For these offences he was jailed for eight weeks.

Ryce, also known as Brandan Reece, received the jail sentence because magistrates felt that the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending.

At the same sitting, Ryce was found guilty of damaging a car and a front door, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to his victim.

For this he was jailed for 10 weeks, meaning his total sentence is 18 weeks.

Magistrates also gave him an additional six-week sentence for breaching a conditional discharge order of 24 months.

The offences were: theft from an automatic machine or metre and criminal damage on November 19, 2019; stealing a charity box on November 19, 2019, stealing a safe on July 8, 2018.

AN EARLEY man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to possessing class B drugs.

Jake Richard Lester, 37 and from Byron Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on

April 1 where he admitted to having cannabis on his person.

The offence took place on October 25 last year in Reading.

Lester was ordered to pay £22 to victim services.

No order for costs was made due to the defendant’s limited means.

A READING woman who drove with traces of drug by products in her bloodstream has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Madeleine Brown, 22 and from Torrington Road, was stopped in Pitts Lane, Woodley on October 15, 2020.

A test found traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in her bloodstream.

Brown was fined £140 and ordered to pay £34 to victim services, at a rate of £20 per

month.

Due to her limited means no order for costs was made.

A WOODLEY man who assaulted another person and stole from a shop has been ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid community service.

Saugat Gurung, 26 and from Highgrove Street, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on April 6.

The offences took place on November 20 last year.

He stole two bottles of whiskey and an unknown number of yoghurt drinks from a branch of Aldi in the Reading area.

In addition to the community service, Gurung must pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

A SHINFIELD man has been given a community order for harassment.

Jason Phippen, 53 and from Grange Lodge, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on April 8, when he was ordered to participate in an appropriate course over 30 sessions.

He was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice by demanding that one victim retract their witness statement.

This took place on August 31 last year.

Phippen, also known as Philpen, is ordered not to contact his victims directly or indirectly, or attend two addresses. This order lasts until April 7, 2026.

He was fined £1,500, ordered to pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

FAILING to provide a blood specimen for analysis has seen a Three Mile Cross woman banned from driving for 18 months.

Chelsea Francesca Organ, 29 and from Hayes Drive, was stopped in Earley on August 22 last year.

She had originally pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea when Reading Magistrates Court heard her case on April 6.

In addition to the ban, Organ must pay a £300 fine, £200 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who breached the terms of a restraining order by contacting his victim by text messages and attempted calls has been fined £80.

Calvin John Shepherd, 36 and from Gardenia, carried out the breaches between December 20 and 23 last year – the order had been made on November 7 last year.

As a result, the order has been extended by a further six months, until May 7 next year.

Shepherd must also pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.