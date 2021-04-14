FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 8

A CROWTHORNE man has been given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Peter Anthony Terrance Hughes, 35 and from Kings Road, pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 9.

He stole suits worth £440 from the Bracknell branch of Marks & Spencer on July 15 last year, and then stole jeans worth £292.50 from the same store on July 31.

The suspended sentence was given because the offence was serious enough to warrant a jail term, but there was evidence that Hughes was working with probation and rehabilitation

was a real possibility.

Hughes must pay compensation of £440 at a rate of £50 per month.

There was no order for costs due to a lack of means and a priority given to the compensation.

At the same sitting, he pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of alcohol worth £43.96 from Lightfoots Filling Station on John Nike Way in Binfield.

This offence took place on December 6 last year.

He must pay £43.96 compensation.

AN EARLEY man who was stopped for drink driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Glasford George Bryan, 60 and from Stanton Close, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 16.

He had been stopped on London Road in Reading on February 13.

His ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.

Bryan must also pay a £250 fine, £34 to victim services and

£85 costs.

AN EARLEY man has been sent to prison for several offences including assault.

Gary Lee Smith, 38 and from Ramsey Close, had previously pleaded not guilty to the assault which took place on May 9 last year.

On the same day, he drove a car in Winnersh without a licence or insurance.

Smith has been given six points on his licence for these offences.

He has also been jailed for 14 days due to previous offences, and ordered to pay £115 to victim services.

A READING man who was stopped in Earley has been fined £60 for breaching lockdown restrictions.

Coste Flaviu, 29 and from Donnington Road, was stopped on Wokingham Road on April 18 last year by police. He was found to be outside his home address without reasonable excuse during the coronavirus emergency period.

Although Flaviu had previously pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 18.

In addition to the fine, Flaviu must pay £34 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man who assaulted another person has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Joe Godden, 26 and from Charwood Road, had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which took place on May 12, 2019.

However, Reading Magistrates Court found him guilty on March 19. He must pay £775 costs and £20 to victim services.

A CONSTRUCTION company has been given multiple fines for tapping into water supplies without consent of Thames Water.

At a hearing held at Reading Magistrates Court on March 19, Quattro Plant Ltd of Greenway Court, Stratford, pleaded guilty

to the following offences:

On May 1 last year, attached a pipe to a main in Barrett Drive, Winnersh. For this, they were fined £500.

On the same day, in the same location used the main in a manner that it caused or was likely to cause erroneous measurement of water supplied. For this they were fined £666.

The fitting was installed in such a way that there were concerns it could cause water contamination.

They were fined £666 for this.

On October 21, at the junction of Addiscombe Road and Havelock Road, Croydon, they attached a pipe to a water main. For this they were fined £666.

On the same day, in the same location used the main in a manner that it caused or was likely to cause erroneous measurement of water supplied. For this they were fined £666.

The fitting was installed in such a way there were concerns it could cause water contamination. They were fined £666 for this.

The company was also ordered to pay costs of £3,82.50, and £190

to victim services.