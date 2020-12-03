FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOODLEY man has been given a six-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to possessing a quantity of cannabis.

Daniel John Tolley, 37 and from Handwood Close, was stopped by police in Reading on October 18 last year.

At the hearing, held at Reading Magistrates Court on November 4, Tolley was ordered to pay £21 to victim services, but there was no order for costs made.

A TILEHURST man was given a 12-month conditional discharge when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on November 5.

Joel Druce, 21 and from Westwood Glen, pleaded guilty to harassment.

The incident took place on April 25 in Wokingham. His victim was led to believe that his use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour would cause harassment, alarm or distress.

In addition to his discharge, Druce must pay £85 costs and £22 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man who handled stolen goods has been given a community order.

Stephen Graham Prout, 40 and from Emmbrook Vale, pleaded guilty to the following offences when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 5.

• Stealing two number plates, jointly with Ross Grier on August 24

• Received stolen goods in the form of a car, on August 23, jointly with Ross Grier

• On August 27, stole headphones, a computer bag and a Macbook laptop computer.

Under the order, Prout must comply with a rehabilitation activity as directed by a responsible officer. This lasts until November 4 next year.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

DRINK DRIVING has seen a Woodley man banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

James Matthew David Pottinger will have his ban reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He had been stopped on Holme Park Farm Lane in Sonning on March 23. A test revealed that he had 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the prescribed limit.

In addition to the ban, Pottinger, 31 and from Halstead Close, was fined £120, and ordered to pay£100 costs and £32 to victim services at a rate of £20 per month from December 3.

AN EARLEY man who breached a closure notice placed on a Reading home has been fined £75.

Christopher James Neilson, 52 and from Ramsey Close, attended the address knowing that it had been closed under the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014. The offence took place on May 20 this year.

In addition to the fine, Neilson must pay £135 costs and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £20 per month.

A SPENCERS WOOD man who kept a vehicle without paying the appropriate car tax has been fined £220 and ordered to pay back the outstanding duty, a sum of £33.34.

James Gibson, 30 and from Norman Rise, was not present at Reading Magistrates Court when his case was heard on November 6, and the case, which dates to August 2 last year, was proven in his absence.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

A WOMAN from Earley has been fined for not having insurance for her car.

Hamida Khatoon, who lives in Erleigh Court Gardens, was not present in court on November 6, when her case was heard.

Magistrates learnt that on September 20 last year, her vehicle was not registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 when it did not meet the insurance requirements of section 144A of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Khatoon was fined £220, ordered to pay £200 costs and £32 to victim services by December 4.