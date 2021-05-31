FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of May 27

A WOKINGHAM man who travelled without a train ticket has been fined £440.

Regan Bailey Senior, 21 and from Milton Road, was accused of travelling on a Great Western Railway service from Reading on November 10 last year.

The journey would have cost £6.80, and he was charged under the Regulation of the Railways Act 1889.

Senior was not present when the case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on April 23, and it was proved in absence.

In addition to the fine, he must pay costs of £180, £44 to victim services and £6.80 compensation.

A BIRMINGHAM man who trespassed on the railway at Wokingham has been given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Ion Remus Ontica, 47 and from Washwood Heath Road, appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on April 23 for a summary trial, having pleaded not guilty to the following offences:

On December 7, 2019, went on to the railway tracks via the Starlane Level Crossing at Easthampstead Road, Wokingham, causing an obstruction to an engine or carriage using the railway

Failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis following the incident.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Ontica must pay £620 costs, a £200 fine and £122 to victim services. He is also banned from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced by three months if a safe driving course is completed.

Ontica may repay at a rate of £30 per week.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man who breached the terms of his suspended sentence has seen it extended.

Carl Whitman, 40 and from Acre Drive, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on April 26, where he admitted failing to attend appointments on two occasions: August 7 and September 15 last year, as directed by the court on July 30 last year.

He had been given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, for a racially aggravated assault.

Magistrates felt that, due to Whitman’s personal circumstances, it was unjust to jail him and instead opted to extend the suspended sentence by six months.

Whitman was ordered to pay £75 costs at a rate of £5 per week from May 31.

A TWYFORD man who drove without insurance has had nine points added to his licence.

Neil Joseph Manning, 37 and from Crest Close, was stopped by police in Woodlands View, Newbury on February 9.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on April 27, and was fined £300.

Manning must also pay £34 to victim services and £85 costs, at a rate of £20 per month.

A WOODLEY man who drove while under the influence of drugs has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

Liam Dean Sharp, 21 and from Kingsford Close, was stopped on Cedar Road on July 2019. He was driving a moped at the time.

A test found traces of traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

He was in possession of a hatchet, which magistrates ordered should be forfeited.

Sharp, also known as Liem, had pleaded not guilty at a hearing on January 16 last year, but he was found guilty by Reading Magistrates on April 27.

At this hearing he admitted committing a further offence while under a suspended sentence, made on March 26, 2018, for possession of a knife/blade in a public place.

In addition to his ban, Sharp was ordered to undertake 200 hours of community service over the next 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £775 costs and £90 to victim services.

A MAIDENHEAD man who was stopped for drink driving at Shepherd’s Hill in Earley has been banned from driving for 19 months.

Adam D’Souza, 27 and from Derwent Drive, was riding a motorbike when he was stopped on March 27.

A test revealed that he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

D’Souza pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on April 27.

His ban will be reduced by 19 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.