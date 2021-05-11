FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of May 6

A READING man who drove without a licence or insurance has been given six penalty points on his licence.

Jaydon Inglis, 18 and from Parkside Road, was stopped on Great Lea in three Mile Cross on October 16 last year.

The case was proven in his absence when it was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on April 9.

Inglis must pay a fine of £250, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been jailed for 16 weeks after stealing a van from Finchampstead.

David James Connor, 34 and from Beanoak Road, pleaded guilty to driving a car along Headley Road in Woodley on May 30 last year, even though he didn’t have a licence or insurance to be able to do so.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on April 14, they also heard that he took the Ford Transit van on May 3 last year, and then drove without insurance, a licence and without due care and attention.

Although Connor had pleaded not guilty, the case was proved in his absence on March 5.

They committed him to jail as they felt that he has a “disregard for court orders … for people and their property”.

Connor must also pay £128 to victim services.

DRIVING while his company vehicle was overloaded has seen a Woodley man fined by magistrates.

Aaron James Goddard, 36 and from Ravensbourne Drive, pleaded guilty when he appeared at the court on April 16.

He had been driving a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A4 Bath Road near Beenham on September 11 last year.

The vehicle was authorised to carry 3,500kg of weight, but it was found to be carrying 4,400kg.

For this he was fined £256, and ordered to pay £175 costs and £34 to victim services.

A HURST man who assaulted a police constable has been fined £500.

Matthew George Phillips, 35 and from Sawpit Road, carried out the attack in Wokingham on October 5, 2019.

He had originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on April 19.

In addition to his fine, he was ordered to pay £300 costs, £200 compensation and £50 to victim services. Phillips may pay at a rate of £200 per month from May 17.

DRINK DRIVING has seen a Woodley man banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

Florin Mitric, 37 and from Knowle Road, will see his ban reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He had been driving on Wokingham’s Reading Road on March 19 when he had been stopped by police.

A test found that he had 77 micrograms of alcohol in100 millilitres of breath, abovethe legal limit.

In addition to his ban, Mitric was fined £120, and ordered to pay £75 costs and £34 to victim services.

Magistrates also heard that Mitric had been driving with no insurance or a licence in place.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from driving ahead of hearing at Reading Magistrates Court next month.

Ajit Singh Panesar, 39 and from Clifton Road, appeared before the bench on April 21, where he pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs. He had been stopped on Reading Road in Wokingham on July 7 last year, where a test found that he had traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

He has also given an indicative plea of guilty to possessing the following offensive weapons: a knuckle duster, a Spiderman lock knife and a grey lock knife. These were found on his person in Emmbrook Road, Wokingham, on July 24 last year.

Panesar has been remanded on unconditional bail until June 16, allowing a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

AN ARBORFIELD man has been fined £100 and banned from getting behind the wheel for a year after being stopped for drug driving.

Adam Kovacs was on the A4 Wellington Street of Slough on September 26 last year, when he was asked by police to take a test. This revealed traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

In addition to the fine, Kovacs, 22 and from Faraday Close, was ordered to pay £85 costs and £34.

His case was heard at Slough Magistrates Court on April 22.