FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of November 12, 2020

AN EARLEY man has been found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for road traffic police.

Issac Matete, 39 and from Chiltern Crescent, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 14, where he admitted the offence, which took place in Reading on March 22 this year.

Matete has been disqualified from holding a driving licence prior to sentencing taking place on December 16. This is to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Matate has been remanded on unconditional bail.

A SANDHURST woman has been ordered to undertake 120 hours of community service after being found guilty of stealing a wallet and fraud.

Jade Francis Roberts, 29 and from St John’s Road, appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on October 16, where she admitted to taking the wallet, along with a debit card and cash worth £51.95, on May 31, 2019.

She also stole a second wallet on the same day containing cash worth £83.

She then fraudulently tried to used the card in a contactless transaction, attempting to buy cigarettes and water worth £9.37 from a shop in Wokingham.

For the thefts, she was ordered to pay compensation of £51.95 and £83 to her victims.

Roberts was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 to victim services. She can repay at a rate of £50 per month.

For each of the three offences, she was ordered to undertake 40 hours of community service.

A BRACKNELL man has been found guilty of drink driving in Wokingham.

Jose Emilo Navarrette Guerra, 59 and from Jardine Place, was stopped on London Road on July 12.

A test found that he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He admitted the charge when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 19.

Guerra was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He must also pay a fine of £120, £34 to victim services and £85 costs.

A MAN from Yateley has pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Samuel Scott Graham, 32 and from Bramling Avenue, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 19, where he admitted to having a quantity of cocaine on his person when he had been stopped by police in Sandhurst on October 19, 2019.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A WOKINGHAM man who failed to carry out his community service was fined £200.

Reading Magistrates Court heard that Kenny John Evans, 33 and from Hollow Lane, had failed to turn up for unpaid work as instructed on August 11 and September 1 this year.

In addition to the fine, he must pay £60 costs.

A SPENCERS WOOD man who failed to attend appointments as ordered by the court was given a new community service order.

Bradley Alexander Ponsford, 20 and from Clements Close, admitted failing to attend planned office visits on January 30 and September 2 this year, and also failing to comply with a planned telephone contact on August 28. He failed to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse. He was ordered to comply with a new order and attend appointments as ordered. Ponsford was also ordered to pay costs of £60 at a rate of £10 per week.

A LOWER EARLEY man has been given a suspended sentence for benefit fraud.

Nomusa Thabisa Dube, 34 and from Gregory Close, admitted the following charges when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 20:

Between January 13, 2014 and March 29, 2015, failed to notify Wokingham Borough Council of paid employment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, which he knew would affect his entitlement to housing benefit.

On April 28, 2015, claimed to Wokingham Borouigh Council that he had no income other than that from Voyage Care as well as child benefit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

Between May 11, 2017 and February 22, 2019, failed to tell Wokingham Borough Council that he was employed by NHS Professionals Ltd, which he knew would affect his entitlement to housing benefit.

Between March 30, 2016 and July 1, 2016, failed to inform Wokingham Borough Council of employment with Spring Raise Limited, which he knew would affect his entitlement to housing benefit.

On December 4, 2015, informed Wokingham Borough Council that he had been employed by Wokingham Borough Council since May 2015 and that his monthly wages were less than the actual wage received.

For each offence, he was given a 24-week concurrent jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must pay £85 costs and £115 to victim services.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman has been banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Paige White, 21 and from Gorse Ride North, was stopped on Waterloo Road on July 26. A test revealed that she had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 20.

The driving ban will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving test. White must also pay a fine of £200, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.