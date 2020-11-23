FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of November 19, 2020

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman has been given a community order after admitting shoplifting offences.

Lisa Marie Petty, 28 and from Orbit Close, pleaded guilty to stealing various items worth £103.50 from Boots in Bracknell on June 18.

She also admitted attempting to steal items worth £392 from the same store on August 19.

Under her community order, she must comply with instructions from a responsible officer up to a maximum of 15 days before October 22 next year.

She must also pay £103.50 compensation to Boots, £85 costs and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

Petty’s case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on October 22.

A WOODLEY man has pleaded guilty to speeding on a dual carriageway.

Kevin David Frowen, 56 and from Woodwaye, admitted to driving at more than 70mph on the A38(a) in Bittaford, Ivybridge in Devon on September 22 last year.

As a result, he has been banned from driving for six months, and three points placed on his licence.

Frowen must also pay a fine of £196, £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A MAN from Earley has been fined £80 for possessing cannabis.

Mohammed Rehman, 20 and from Chiltern Crescent, was stopped by police in Reading on October 15 last year.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 27. In addition to his fine, Rehman must pay£85 costs and £32 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A MAN from Earley has been fined £80 for possessing cannabis.

Faris Sheikh and from Chiltern Crescent, had been stopped by police in Reading on October 15 last year.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 27. In addition to his fine, Rehman must pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A BINFIELD woman has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Lucia Kefurt, 28 and from Braeside, was stopped by police on the A329 High Street in Ascot on September 24.

A breath test revealed that she had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on October 27.

The ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. Kefurt must also pay a fine of £120, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A MAN who damaged a wing mirror has been ordered to undertake rehabilitation activities.

Conagh Whitelock, 20 and from Hawthorn Crescent in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on October 28 to the following offences:

Damaging a wing mirror worth £420, in Wokingham on July 2

Obstructing or resistinga police officer in the execution of his duty, in Bracknell on July 12

Driving a car without insurance.

Whitelock had been stopped on the Winnersh Releief Road on July 2.

For these offences, Whitelock was ordered to undertake up to19 days of prohibition activities, banned from driving for six months, and pay compensation to the owner of the wing mirror.

A WOODLEY man who was found guilty of possessing the class B drug cannabis has been fined £80.

Liem Dean Sharp, 20 and from Kingsford Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on October 28, where he admitted the offence, which took place in Reading on March 12.

In addition to the fine, Sharp must pay £85 costs and £30 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been given a 12-week suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to a racially aggravated beating.

Todd Jordan Woods, 21 and from Norreys Avenue, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on October 29, where he admitted the offence of racial/religious aggrevated common assault/beating.

The incident took place in Reading on September 6, 2019.

Woods was ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim, £85 costs and £128 to victim services, at a rate of £100 per month. He must also undertake 120 hours’ worth of community service over the next 12 months.

Woods also pleaded guilty to a second offence of being drunk and disordered in Market Place, Wokingham, on July 4 this year.

For this he was fined £100, and ordered to pay £85 costs.