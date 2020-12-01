FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of November 26, 2020

A WOKINGHAM woman who pleaded guilty to possessing drugs has been given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Laila Evelyn Burden, 60 and from Pattern Ash Drive, admitted the following charges, all from March 13, 2019:

• Possessing 73.75 grams of the class B drug amphetamine

• Possessing 71.094 grams of the class B drug cannabis

• Possessing 2 tablets of the drug MDMA (methylenedioxymetham-phetamine).

A hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on October 29 ordered Burden to pay £85 costs and £20 to victim services at a rate of £20 per month.

The drugs have been confiscated and destroyed.

A WOODLEY man who was found to have drugs in his possession while on a trip to a pub has been fined £280.

Graham Paul Sydney Lovejoy,32 and from Beechwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to the charge of having a quantity of the class A drug cocaine when he was stopped at The Chequers in Woodleyon July 31.

At his hearing, held at Reading Magistrates Court on October 29, Lovejoy was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

The drugs have been confiscated and destroyed by police.

AN EARLEY man who drove while under the influence of drugs pleaded guilty when he appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on October 29.

Liam Ian Gary Hickman, 28 and from Collins Drive, had been stopped by police on the A4 Bath Road in Charvil on April 12.

A test revealed that he had 11 micrograms per litre of blood of the drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream, above the prescribed limit.

He was also found to have 217 micrograms per litre of blood of the drug Benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, and 24 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

He may pay at a rate of £20 per month from November 30.

A CROWTHORNE man has pleaded guilty to stealing a cash register from a pub in Bracknell.

Peter Anthony Terrance Hughes, 35 and from Carlisle Court, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on October 30, where he admitted to taking the till from The Weather Vane pub on Wokingham Road on March 17.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £1,170 at a rate of £50 per month from November 30.

A CROWTHORNE man has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Joe Cumber, 28 and from Corsham Way, was stopped by police while driving a van along Sandhurst Road, Crowthorne, on July 10.

A breath test revealed that he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

His ban will be reduced by three months on completionof a safe driving course and Cumner was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY woman who abused a disabled parking space has been given a nine-month conditional discharge.

Samina Kousar, 25 and from Chequers Way, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 30.

The offence took place in Abbey Square, Reading, on October 10, 2019.

Magistrates heard that Kousar had parked in the disabled bay, blocking the usage of the space from a disabled person.

In her car, she was displaying a badge of a form prescribed under section 21 of the Chronically Sick and Disabled Persons Act 1970, and using the vehicle in circumstances where a disabled person’s concession would have been available to a disabled person’s vehicle.

Kousar must also pay £85 costs and £21 to victim services.

A 23-YEAR-OLD from Lower Earley who admitted assaulting another man has been given a 17-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Toby James Driver, from Chatteris Way, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on November 2, where he pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm of his victim. The incident took place on February 15 in Reading.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £604, £122 to victim services and £85 costs.

Driver also pleaded guilty to a second offence of resisting arrest, for which he was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

A LOWER EARLEY man who jumped a red light has been given a £50 fine and three points on his license.

Alexis Bruno Alfred Simmons, 24 and from Pimento Drive, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 2.

The court heard that on January 10, he was on the Bagshot Road in Bracknell, where he failed to stop at traffic lights, despite the red light being illuminated for 2.3 seconds.

In addition to the fine, Simmons must pay £40 costs and £32 to victim services.