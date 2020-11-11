FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of November 5, 2020

A RUSCOMBE man has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Kevin Michael Leslie Brown, 61 and from Church Lane, was stopped by police in The Grove, Twyford on September 9. A breath test revealed that he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over exceeding the prescribed limit.

The ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.

Brown must also pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and £40 to victim services.

AN ARBORFIELD man has been banned from having a driving licence for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Adam Kovacs, 22 and from Faraday Close in Arborfield, was stopped by police on May 4 in Eton Road, Datchet.

A test revealed that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream. He was also found guilty of driving without a licence.

In addition to the ban, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

BEING drunk and disordered has seen a woman from Woodley fined £40.

Kelly Stacey, 31 and from Hearn Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on October 1, where she pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in Drovers Way on July 15.

In addition to the fine, Stacey must pay £40 costs and £34 to victim services.

No action was taken on a breach of her conditional discharge, imposed on September 19, 2019, for a similar offence.

ASSAULTING three police officers has seen a Woodley man receive multiple fines.

John Peter Moring, 49 and from Hearn Road, had pleaded not guilty to three charges of assaulting two police constables and a special constable. All offences took place on August 27.

Reading Magistrates Court considered his case at a summary trial, held on October 1, and found him guilty.

For the assaults, he was fined £120 each, and ordered to pay £240 costs and £32 to victim services.

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Earley has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Jacob Peters, of St Peter’s Road, was stopped in Middlefields, Twyford, on May 11.

A test revealed that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 2.

Peters was also fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A SHINFIELD man has been ordered to undertake 60 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Adam Playle, 30 and from Oatlands Road, carried out the offence in Reading on February 14 this year.

He must also pay £100 compensation to his victim, £90 to victim services and £85 costs.

AN EARLEY teenager has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for possession of drugs.

Abbas Javed, 18 and from London Road, pleaded guiltywhen he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 6.

He had been stopped in Reading on March 9, where officers found a quantity of cannabis on his possession.

In addition to the discharge, Javed, also known as Abbas Javed Hussain, was ordered to pay £21 to victim services and to forfeit the drugs so that they could be destroyed by police.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from driving for a year after being stopped by police.

Dumitru Jubea, 47 and from Agincourt Close, was spotted by officers on June 21, in Wokingham.

A breath test revealed that he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on October 9.

His ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course. Jubea must also pay a fine of £440, £85 costs and £44 to victim services.

He was also given a six-month conditional discharge for failing to surrender to the court, having been released on bail on September 1.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has pleaded guilty to possession of several types of drugs.

Karl Glynn Walsh, 37 and from Arnett Avenue, was stopped by police in Finchampstead on October 12 last year.

He was found to be in possession of a quantity of the class A drug diamorphine and a class B drug cannabis, contrary to the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act.

At Reading Magistrates Courton October 13, Walsh was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 to victim services.