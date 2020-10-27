FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 22, 2020

DRUG driving has seen a Wokingham man banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

Umer Arshad, 22 and from Waterloo Road, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 17.

Police officers had stopped him on John Nike Way in Binfield on January 23 this year. A test found that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

For this he was fined £120.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, for which he was fined £120, and possession of cannabis, for which he was fined £80.

Arshad also admitted to driving without a license and insurance.

He must also pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services, at a rate of £20 per month.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has been fined for assaulting a woman.

Neil Matthew Drake, 48 and from Roycroft Lane, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on July 18 last year. However, Reading Magistrates Court found him guilty and ordered that he must pay £220 for each offence.

They also ordered him to pay £775 costs and £44 to victim services. Drake can repay at a rate of £100 per month from October 15.

A WOKINGHAM man who pleaded guilty to drug driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Stuart Robert Bernard Moss, 30 and from Clifton Road, appeared before Slough Magistrates on September 17, after being stopped by police on Church Road, Bracknell on May 20.

A test revealed that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream. In addition to the ban, Moss must pay £180, £85 costs and £34 to victim services at a rate of £50 per month.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Reading man banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Jake Martin Edward Collis, 27 and from Linden Road, was stopped by police on Rushey Way on December 12 last year.

A test revealed that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream. He was also found to be in possession of a quanity of cannabis.

Collis was fined £101, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

The cannabis was ordered to be destroyed.

A SHINFIELD WOMAN who drove while under the influence of drugs has been ordered not to drive for 12 months.

Angela Cox, 47 and from Westall Street, was stopped by police in Reading on October 31 last year.

A test revealed that she had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in her bloodstream.

Cox, also known as Angela Harte, was fined £101, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £30 to victim services.

She pleads not guilty to a second charge of being in possession of a quantity of cocaine, and has been remanded on unconditional bail until December 15 for a summary trial.

A WOKINGHAM woman who damaged a car and assaulted a police officer has been ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service over the next 12 months.

Nour Rabah, 19 and from Norreys Avenue, appeared before Slough Magistrates Court on September 18 where she pleaded guilty to the two offences.

On August 6, 2019, she caused criminal damage to the value of £2921 on the car which belong to another person.

And on the same day, she beat a police constable, for which she was ordered to pay £90 compensation. There was no order for costs as there was no means to pay.

A CROWTHORNE man has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Harry Pritchard, 22 and from Addiscombe Road, had been stopped on Old Wokingham Road on December 6 last year.

A test revealed that he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Police also found that he was driving a vehicle without a valid MoT.

His ban will be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

In addition, Pritchard was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 21.

Michael Rogers, 68 and from Elizabeth Road, had been stopped by police on Binfield Road on February 29.

A test revealed that he had56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

Rogers must also surrender his driving licence for 12 months; this will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.