FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 29, 2020

A CHARVIL man has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Steven James Yeatman was stopped by police in Maidenhead on May 23. A test revealed that he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The 28-year-old from Wenlock Edge will have his ban reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 21.

A TRAIN passenger who used threatening behaviour has been fined £300.

Dean Lewis Flynn, 34 and from Church Road in Earley, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on February 22.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress while onboard a train from London Paddington to Reading station.

Flynn was ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs, at a rate of £80 per month.

A SHINFIELD man who stole a dental compressor from a dental laboratory in Wokingham on February 3, has been ordered to pay back the value of the item stolen – £2,300.

At Reading Magistrates Court on September 24, Tony Francis Cook, 56 and from Oaklands Road, pleaded guilty to the theft.

He must pay back at a rate of £30 per month from October 12.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Wokingham man banned from driving for 12 months.

Jamie Carl Benger, 28 and from Pineridge Park, off Nine Mile Ride, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on September 24. He had been stopped on Finchampstead Road on March 30. A test revealed that he had traces of delta 9 tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

Benger was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man who made abusive 999 calls has been given a community order.

Stephen Carpenter, 35 and from Ashridge Road, pleaded guilty to four offences when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 28.

He admitted making numerous 999 calls that were deemed to be grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

A second charge was that he persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

He admitted obstructing or resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

All of these offences took place on September 23.

And he also pleaded guilty to a third charge of beating a man in Wokingham on September 16.

Under the terms of his order, he must not make any threats or derogatory comments about a police officer and comply with appointments set by the force.

A WOKINGHAM man has been fined £40 for threatening behaviour in Wokingham town centre.

Peter Jarmola, 69 and from Longs Way, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 28.

The court heard that on May 21, Broad Street and Peach Street, he had been using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Jarmola must pay £34 to victim services. There was no order made for costs due to his limited means.

A WOKINGHAM teenager has pleaded guilty to assaulting two men and one woman.

Howard James Platt, 18 and from Crescent Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 28, where he admitted the offences..

They took place in Wokingham on May 25.

For each assault, he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £250 compensation. He must also pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

AN EARLEY teenager has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for obstructing a police officer.

Faris Sheikh, 18 and from Chiltern Crescent, was stopped by police in Gas Lane, Twyford, on May 26. Reading Magistrates Court heard that he intentionally obstructed a police officer in the the exercise of his powers under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sheikh must pay £85 costs and £22 to victim services at a rate of £20 per fortnight from October 15.

A WOKINGHAM man who stole a bike has been fined £50.

David James Connor, 34 and from Beanoak Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 30, where he admitted taking the bike from Reading on July 4.

Connor must also pay £34 to victim services. There was no order for costs due to his limited means.