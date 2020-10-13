FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 8, 2020

A TILEHURST man has been given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for nine months, after being stopped in a Sonning garden.

Kurt Michael Lancaster, 21 and from Oxford Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 8, where he admitted being in an enclosed garden in the village on April 14, where he was present for an unlawful reason, namely theft.

Lancaster failed to attend a hearing at the court on August 21, and the new offence had been committed while he was subject to a 12-month conditional discharge. For this he received a two-week jail sentence, suspended for nine months.

Lancaster must wear a tag for eight weeks with a curfew between 8pm and 6am, from September 8.

He was also ordered to pay £128 to victim services and £85 costs.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from driving for three years and given a community order after being stopped on the A4 Bath Road near Hare Hatch.

Ian Philip Francis, 47 and from Elizabeth Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 8, where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Both offences took place on May 20.

In addition to the ban, Francis – also known as Ian Philips – was ordered to pay £95 to victim services and £85 costs.

A MAN WHO drove while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for three years.

Andrei Melinte, 31 and from Walkers Yard, off Eversley Road in Arborfield, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 8, where he pleaded guilty to driving in Sandhurst on February 22. Police had stopped him and found that he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit.

He was also driving without a licence and insurance.

Melinte must also undertake 80 hours of community service, pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

A SHINFIELD man has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Barry Jones, 38 and from Woodsend Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on September 9, where he admitted driving on Lower Earley Way on April 3 while over the drink-drive limit. A test found that he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit.

His ban will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He was also ordered to undertake 100 hours of community service in the next 12 months, pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

A WOMAN from Tilehurst who assaulted a police officer in Woodley has been given a two-year conditional discharge.

At Reading Magistrates Court held on September 15, Gemma Sophie Turner, 21 and from Oxford Road, pleaded guilty to the attack, which took place on November 24 last year.

Turner was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £21 to victim services at a rate of £40 per month from October 10.

A HOMELESS man has been banned from driving for 12 months after being over the limit.

Scott de Silva, 42, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 15, where he pleaded guilty to driving a van on Dukes Ride in Crowthorne on July 6.

A breath test revealed that he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. His ban will be reduced by 12 weeks if a safe driving course is completed. De Silva must also pay a fine of £352, £85 costs and £35 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man who was found to be drunk and disorderly in the town centre and resisted arrest has been fined.

Kieran McCafferty, 39 and from Saxons Court, off Peach Street, has been stopped by police in Peach Street on July 6. He resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

McCafferty pleaded guilty to all three offences. For being drunk and disorderly, he was fined £250. For resisting arrest, the fine was £200. And for assaulting a police officer, he was fined £500 and ordered to pay £150 compensation. In all, his fines totalled £950. He must also pay £85 costs and £50 to victim services. McCafferty can pay back at a rate of £200 per month from October 13.