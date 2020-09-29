FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 24, 2020

A WOKINGHAM man has been jailed for driving a car with false number plates.

Patrick Joseph Mongan, 31 and from New Acres, Nine Mile Ride, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on August 18.

He had been stopped on London Road on June 21, where officers found that he was driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The court sentenced him to 12 weeks because he was driving a vehicle deemed not to be road worthy, had false number plates, was planning to drive a significant distance and there were children in the car.

Magistrates noted that the sentence was warranted because of “aggravating features and previous disregard for court orders”.

Mongan was also ordered topay £85 costs and £128 to victim services. He is banned from driving for 18 months.

A MAN who was in possession of a class B drug when stopped by police has been fined £280.

Aaron Kemp, 25 and from Church Lane, Three Mile Cross, had three deal bags of cannabis in his possession on June 18. He was charged by police under the misuse of drugs act 1971.

Reading Magistrates Court ordered Kemp to also pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services when he pleaded guilty on August 18.

FAILURE to provide a breath specimen means that a Shinfield man has been banned from driving for two years and fined £800.

Jaroslaw Kolodziej, 39 and from Downham Court, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on August 20, where he admitted the offence, which took place on December 22 in Reading.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

His ban will be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of a safe driving course, and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour while in Reading.

Sam Young, 31 and from Sambourne Drive, had been stopped by police at Reading Station on February 15 this year. He admitted the offence at hearing held at Reading Magistrates Court on August 24.

For this, he was fined £232, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services at a rate of £100 per month.

A 21-YEAR-OLD from Finchampstead has been given a community order after pleading guilty to possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Alexander Anthony Clark, from Finchampstead Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on August 25, where he pleaded guilty to two offences: on December 2, 2018, he had been stopped by police in Wokingham where he was found to have a quantity of cannabis in his possession.

The second offence took place between August 22 and December 3, 2019, and Clark was accused of being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Clark must undertake 80 hours community service, pay £85 costs and £85 to victim services. He also had to surrender an iPhone and a burner phone as well as the drugs, which police will destroy.

A FARNBOROUGH man was stopped in Wokingham for drug driving and has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

Matthew Pinsent, 44 and from The Grove, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on August 25, where he admitted the offence.

He had been stopped on Finchampstead Road on January 24 this year. A test found cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

He was fined £147, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man has been banned from driving for 12 months after being stopped by police.

Marc Andrew Robinson, 33 and from Hearn Road, was driving along Whitley Wood Lane in Reading on November 30 last year.

A blood test found traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinor, a form of cannabis, and he also admitted to driving without third party insurance in place.

In addition to the ban, Robinson must pay a fine of £120, £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A LOWER EARLEY woman has been fined £40 after her car failed to meet insurance requirements.

Ceire Alder, from Trusthorpe Close, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on February 21, 2019 in Woking. She was the named owner of a vehicle that did not meet the insurance requirements of section 144A of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

She appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 1, to make a statutory declaration following a conviction at Brighton Magistrates Court on September 14 last year.

In addition to the fine, Alder was ordered to pay £30 to victim services.