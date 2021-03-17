FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOKINGHAM pensioner has been banned from driving for 17 months after being found guilty of being over the limit.

James Gillard, 73 and from Essame Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 4, where he pleaded guilty.

Police had stopped him in Essame Close on July 20 last year.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Gillard’s ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was also fined £100, ordered to pay £50 costs and £34 to victim services.

AN ARBORFIELD dog owner has been ordered to fit a muzzle to her pet.

Reading Magistrates Court heard that on September 4, 2020, Donna Maria King, 52 and from Biggs Lane, had pleaded not guilty to a charge made on November 4, 2019, that she was the owner of a dangerous dog, known as Tiny, that was not kept under proper control, and that it

needed to be or it faced being destroyed.

On February 4, Magistrates ordered that the dog must be kept on a secure lead by someone older than 16, and fitted with a muzzle that would prevent

it from biting anyone.

The lead must be under two metres in length.

The dog must also be microchipped, and third party insurance held for it for the rest of its life.

A 21-YEAR-OLD from Woodley has been remanded on unconditional bail after being found guilty of drug driving.

Liem Dean Sharp, from Kingsford Close, was stopped in Cedar Close on July 2, 2019. A test found traces of drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

He was also in possession of a hatchet blade.

Sharp had pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 16, 2020, and elected for a summary trial.

This took place at the same court on February 8.

Sharp has been given five penalty points and will be sentenced on April 27.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Spencers Wood man receive a four-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Dharmesh Rashikant Patel, 38 and from Hyde End Road, was stopped by police on Chestnut Crescent in Shinfield on August 13, 2019.

A breath test found that he had 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Although he had pleaded not guilty on September 12, 2019, Reading Magistrates Court found him guilty at a hearing on

February 9.

Patel did plead guilty of failing to surrender to the custody of the court on July 6 last year.

In addition to the jail sentence, he must pay £122 to victim services and was banned from driving for 24 months.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Wokingham man banned from getting behind the wheel for 40 months – three years and four months.

David Gavin, 39 and from Comfrey Close, was stopped by police on the M4 near Maidenhead on August 10 last year.

A test found that he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, Gavin must carry our 120 hours of community service, pay £95 to victim services and £85 costs.

His case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on February 11.