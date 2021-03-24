FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WARGRAVE driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after being found guilty of drug driving.

Daniel James Crockford was stopped by police in Leaves Green, Bracknell, on July 26 last year.

A test revealed that the 20-year-old from Ridgeway had traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Crockford was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

POSSESSING drugs has seen a Crowthorne man fined £120.

When he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 16, James Richard Layton Frost, 31 and from St Francis Close, pleaded guilty to owning a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled drug of class A in contravention of section 5(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The offence took place on April 29 last year.

In addition to the fine, the drugs were destroyed, and Frost had to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

AN ARBORFIELD man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to attempting to defraud a motor company out of more than £750,000.

For nearly three years, Richard Karim Zarifeh abused his position as a corporate sales executive of Jemca Toyota in Binfield.

The car dealership is close to the John Nike Leisuresport complex.

Between January 1, 2017 and November 4, 2019, Zarifeh, 32, dishonestly abused his position with the intent of making gain.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court held on February 17, Zarifeh, from Church Lane, gave an indicative plea of guilty to the charges, which included the sum of £777,620.

He had been committed to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

A STUDENT at the University of Reading has been found guilty of drink driving.

Filippo Vergani, 18 and from Ipsden House on Shinfield Road, was stopped in the car park of

St George’s Hall, off Upper Redlands Road on January 20.

A test found that he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £300, and banned from driving for 23 months. This will be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He must also pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

A HOMELESS woman has been jailed for eight weeks for shoplifting and assault.

Siobhan Louise Maven-Hazelton, 33, appeared before East Berkshire Magistrates Court in Slough on February 17, where she admitted stealing detergent worth £76.50 from the Sainsbury’s Local store in Shinfield Road, Shinfield on July 2 last year.

On the same day and in the same location, she assaulted

a man.

The day before, she had assaulted a man and a woman

in the Co-op store on Whitley

Wood Road and stole grocery items to an unknown value.

Maven-Hazelton, also known

as Joanna Louise Harris, changed her plea to guilty.

She also admitted to failing to appear in court on September 16 last year.

At the same sitting, she also pleaded guilty to being in possession of class B drug cannabis and also amphetamines. For this she was ordered to pay £128 to victim services.

No order for costs was made due to her inability to pay.