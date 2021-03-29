FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

AN EARLEY woman has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months for drug driving.

Emma Sally Goodchild, 21 and from Redhatch Drive, was stopped on the A4 Bath Road on September 4 last year.

A test found a quantity of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in her bloodstream.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 18, and was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Three Mile Cross woman banned for 12 months.

Chelsea Francesca Organ, 28 and from Hayes Drive, was stopped on Shinfield Road on July 23 last year.

A test found she had a quantity of Benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in her bloodstream.

Organ pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 18.

In addition to the ban, she was fined £100, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has been jailed for 12 weeks after being caught driving while disqualified.

Thomas Ian Birch, 31 and from Billing Avenue, was stopped by police while driving on Harmanswater Road in Bracknell on December 24, 2019. He had previously been banned from getting behind the wheel, and he was also guilty of driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing on December 28, 2020 and was sentenced at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on February 19.

In addition to his three month jail term, he must pay £85 costs and £122 to victim services. Birch is also banned from driving for three years.

At the same sitting, Birch pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries worth £35.46 from the Wokingham branch of Boots on August 31, 2020, and failing to appear at the court on November 9.

For both offences he was jailed for two weeks. These sentences are to run concurrently with his 12-week sentence.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 17 months after being stopped by police for drug driving.

Marcus McDonald, 20 and from Norreys Avenue, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 20.

On June 24 last year, he was been on Norreys Avenue when police ordered him to a take a test, which revealed traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, and benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine.

In addition to the ban, McDonald was fined £207 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

A HOMELESS man who stole items of food from a convenience store has been fined £50.

Daniel Paul Spencer, 31 and of no fixed abode, took the items worth £39.50 from a branch of One Stop in Wokingham on November 2 last year.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 22.

At the same sitting, Spencer admitted breaching supervision requirements imposed on him, after failing to appear at appointments on January 14, 22 and 27 this year. For this he was jailed for seven days.

AN EARLEY man convicted of assault has been ordered to get treatment for an alcohol addiction.

Alexander Hames, 20 and from Redhatch Drive, admitted the assault, which took plae in Bracknell on August 2 last year.

Hames was ordered to undergo a six-month programme, pay £75 compensation to his victim and £85 costs, plus £95 to victim services.

n A READING man with a sweet tooth stole six boxes of chocolates from the BP M&S garage at Shepherds Hill.

Jermaine Keith Walker, 36 and from Callington Road, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 23.

The bench heard that the incident took place on November 12 last year and the chocolates were worth £165.

He was ordered to pay £110 compensation.

Walker also admitted to failing to appear at the court on January 13. For this he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 to victim services and £85 costs, at a rate

of £10 per fortnight from March 15.

A CROWTHORNE man who kept birds has been fined £600 for nuisance noise.

Stephen Michael Burns, 63 and from Sandhurst Road, had pleaded no guilty at a hearing on September 20, 2019, but was found guilty by Reading Magistrates Court on February 23.

Magistrates heard that Bracknell Forest Borough Council had served Burns with an abatement notice under Section 80(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, on dates between March 9, and March 14, 2019.

He had failed to comply with the order, caused by caged birds.

In addition to the fine, Burns was ordered to pay costs of £2,500 and £60 to victim services at a rate of £100 per month.