FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Twyford man banned for 12 months.

Lewis Joel, 28 and from Springfield Park, was stopped by police on Hurst Road on September 5.

A breath test revealed that he had 40 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Joel pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 17.

His ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.

He must also pay a £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 to victim services at a rate of £100 per fortnight.

A SHINFIELD man has admitted failing to comply with an order to undertake community service.

Berke Baris Ersoy, 23 and from Wychelm Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 23, where he admitted breaching the requirements on September 23, and also failing to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse.

He has had seven additional hours added on to his requirement to undertake 107 hours by January 27, 2022.

Ersoy must also pay costs of £60.

A CROWTHORNE man who assaulted a police constable has been fined £100.

Connor Jack Green, 22 and from Lower Broadmoor Road, pleaded guilty to the attack on October 10 last year when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 30.

In addition to the fine, he must pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

At the same hearing, Green was fined £50 for possessing cocaine. The offence took place at Loddon Valley Police Station, also on October 10. The class A drug was destroyed, under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

A WOKINGHAM man has had a suspended sentence imposed after failing to provide a reasonable excuse for non-compliance with a community service order.

Charlie Burgess, 23 and from Bladewell Drive, admitted not complying with an unpaid work requirement on November 1, and 8, 2020.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 30, where he was committed to prison for a term of 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. This is in relation to a convicted for ABH made on February 28, 2020.

Burgess was ordered to pay £75 costs at a rate of £40 per month.

A TWYFORD man who pleaded not guilty to assaulting another person has been ordered to undertake 150 hours of community service.

Craig Michael Morgan, 44 and from Crest Close, was found guilty by Reading Magistrates Court when he appeared before them on December 1.

The incident took place on February 20 in Reading.

In addition to the community service, which must take place over the next 12 months, Morgan was ordered to pay £150 compensation, £90 to victim services and £85 costs, at a rate of £40 per month.

DRINK driving has seen a Crowthorne man banned from getting behind the wheel for 16 months.

Tommy Chivers, 22 and from Napier Close, pleaded guilty to being over the limit when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 1.

The court heard that on September 13 last year, Chivers was stopped on Ellis Road. A breath test revealed that he had 55ug microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

For this, he was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 to victim services. His ban will be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Chivers was also fined £166 after being caught in possession of the Class B drug cannabis, on the same day. The drug was destroyed.

AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for 12 months after being stopped by police and found to be over the limit.

Surjit Singh, 43 and from Melling Close, was driving along the A329 Wokingham Road on July 31, when police requested a breath test. He had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His ban will be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of a safe driving course and he was fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £150 and £34 to victim services.