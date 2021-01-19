FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOMAN from Lower Earley has been ordered to undertake 120 hours of community service after assaulting a police officer.

Zita McKeown, 33 and from Hornbeam Drive, pleaded guilty to the offence and to a second offence of being drunk and disorderly.

Both incidents took place on March 15 last year.

At a hearing on December 2, Reading Magistrates Court ordered that McKeown should pay compensation of £100, and costs of £85.

She also pleaded guilty to damaging the bodywork of a car on March 13, 2020, and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

On the same day, she stole a garden bench and ceramic flowerpots from an address in Lower Earley.

She also stole flowerpots from another person in Lower Earley between March 13 and 15.

And on March 15, 2020, she assaulted another police officer, for which she was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

McKeown will make payments at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

AN EARLEY woman has been banned from driving for 16 months after being caught while over the limit.

A breath test found that, on March 12, 2020, Hannah McKenzie had 91 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Police stopped her on Winnersh Road.

The 24-year-old from Hawkdon Way was ordered to pay a £415 fine, £85 costs and £41 to victim services.

Her driving ban will be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Crowthorne man banned from getting behind the wheel for 17 months.

Jordan Joseph Pledger, 20 and from Hatch Ride, was stopped on Priest Avenue. A test revealed that he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The incident took place on October 16 last year, and Pledger pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 3.

His ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He was also fined £422, ordered to pay £85 costs and £42 to victim services.

AN EARLEY man was sent to prison for three weeks after being stopped by police in Bracknell.

Officers found that Kevin Robert Christopher Ahern, 34 and from London Road, was driving a car with incorrect number plates and he was carrying a ratchet, when was he stopped on December 2, 2020.

On the same day, he was found to be driving in Rosedale Crescent, Earley, without due care and attention.

He failed to stop his car when ordered to do by police.

The car he was driving did not have insurance and Ahern did not have a valid licence.

Ahern pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 3 last year.

AN ARBORFIELD man has been banned from driving for 40 months after being stopped by police while over the limit.

Dumitrel-Mihaita Baciu, 45 and from Flemming Close, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 4.

The court heard that on October 18, Baciu has been stopped on Lower Earley Way B3270. A test revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was also driving without insurance.

For being over the limit, he was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and £75 to victim services.

For the second offence, he was fined £250.

His ban will be reduced by 40 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

A WOODLEY man has been banned from driving for 12 months after being stopped for drink driving.

Scott Ward, 54 and from Fosters Lane, had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested on Kilnsea Drive, Lower Earley on October 17.

The ban will be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Ward was also fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

The case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on December 4.