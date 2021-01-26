FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOODLEY man pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 8.

Mazhar Abbas, 50 and from Woodlands Avenue, was stopped on Haywood Court in Reading on October 21. A test found that he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £200, and banned from driving for three years. He must also pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A YATELEY man who drove while under the influence of drugs has been remanded on unconditional bail for sentencing.

Harley Lloyd, 22 and from Minstead Drive, was stopped in Longwater Road, Finchampstead on January 28 last year.

A test found traces of Benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, and traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

Lloyd initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 8.

He has an interim driving ban ahead of the sentencing, which will take place on February 24.

A BRACKNELL man has been committed to Reading Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to making and possessing child pornography.

Marcus David Bennett, 38 and from Pyegrove Chase, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 8, where he admitted possessing 9,443 category C images, 86 category B images and 19 category A images – the strongest kind – in digital forms.

Bennett has been remanded on unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing and will be placed on the sex offences register. The date for his sentencing has yet to be set.

AN ARBORFIELD woman has been found guilty of three counts of assault by beating.

Amanda Brench, 48 and from Howell Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 9.

She denied the assaults on three different people, which took place on June 27, 2019.

However, magistrates disagreed and ordered Brench to undertake a rehabilitation activity up to a maximum of 30 days.

She must also pay £250 costs and £85 to victim services. Magistrates declined to order compensation as they felt it might make the situation worse.

DRIVING while over the drink drive limit has seen a Winnersh woman banned from getting behind the wheel for 15 months.

Sarah May Ambrose will have the ban reduced by 15 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

The 36-year-old from Winnersh Grove, off Reading Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 10, where she admitted the incident.

She had been stopped by police on October 30. A test found that she had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, Ambrose must pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and £40 to victim services.

A WINNERSH man has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Adam Mark Render, 19 and from Woodward Close, was stopped by police on November 1 in the car park of the Trooper Potts pub.

A test found that he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His ban will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Render must also pay a £340 fine, £34 to victim services and £85 costs.

He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 10.

A TEENAGER who drove in Woodley without third-party insurance or a driving licence has been given a series of fines.

Vera Mintah-Yemoh, 18 and from Wensley Road, Reading, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 10, where she admitted the following offences:

• For obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty she was fined £300

• For driving without insurance she was fined £250 and had six points added to her driving licence

• For driving without a licence, she was fined £100.

The incidents took place in Church Road, Woodley on October 27 last year.

A WOODLEY man has been ordered to undertake drug rehabilitation treatment for 12 months after pleading guilty to theft, assault and being in possession of a sharp, pointed item in a public place.

Joshua McClure, 23 and from Jasmine Square, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 15, where is admitted to stealing alcohol worth £101 from the Asda store in Tilehurst.

This offence took place on January 29.

On the same day, he assaulted a man in Reading, and had a 12cm sharp bike spoke on his possession.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 to victim services at a rate of £5 per week.