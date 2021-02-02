FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A TWYFORD woman has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after pleading guilty to drinking and driving.

Courtney Grimshaw, 29 and from Cheriton Avenue, was stopped by police on Kings Road, Reading on September 12 last year.

A test found that she had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £415, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £41 to victim services.

The driving ban will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course.

A WOMAN from Shinfield has been fined £100 for being in possession of a class A drug.

Police stopped Angela Cox, 47 and from Westall Street, on October 31, 2019, at an address in Reading.

Although Cox had originally pleaded not guilty, she changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 15.

In addition to the fine, she must pay £150 costs and £32 to victim services.

A NORCOT man who has been convicted for a series of motoring offences has been given an eight-week suspended jail sentence.

Samir Mustafa, 21 and from Stone Street, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on December 16, where he admitted failing to provide a blood specimen for testing.

He was stopped on the Winnersh Relief Road, Hatch Farm Way, and found to be driving while disqualified, and without insurance.

All offences took place on November 13 last year.

Mustafa is also banned from driving for 48 months, and must pay £128 to victim services.

AN ARBORFIELD man who failed to provide information relating to the driver of a car stopped by police has been given six penalty points on his licence.

Jack Scott Fisher, 25 and from Vallon Road, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in Dorchester on May 3 last year.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A GRAZELEY man who failed to provide a breath specimen to police has been given an eight-week suspended jail sentence.

David Hewitt, 50 and from Manor Farm, was at Loddon Valley Police Station on September 25 when the offence took place.

In addition to the sentence, suspended for 12 months, Hewitt must pay £85 costs and £128 to victim services. His licence will be withdrawn for three years.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Finchampstead man banned from getting behind the wheel for 18 months.

Jay Rock from Burnt Oak, 28, was stopped by police in Southampton Street, Reading on November 14 last year.

A breath test revealed that he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Rock’s ban will be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course, and he must also pay £85 costs and £50 to victim services. He was also fined £500.

The case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on December 16, 2020.

A MAN from Lower Earley has been fined £522 and given six points on his licence after failing

to provide police with information to the owner of a car when required.

Christopher Hovell, from Maiden Place, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on February 1 last year in Reading.

The 33-year-old was also found to be in possession of a quantity of the class A drug cocaine on the same day, and for this he was fined £185.

The drug will be destroyed.

Hovell must also pay £85 costs and £52 to victim services.

His case was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on December 17.

A SPENCERS WOOD man who failed to provide a breath specimen has been banned from driving for two years.

Dharmesh Rashikant Patel, 38 and from Hyde End Road, was in custody at Loddon Valley Police station on November 10, 2018, when he was requested to give the sample.

Although Patel had pleaded not guilty on November 28, 2018, he was found guilty on October 26, and given a community order on December 29.

Patel must also pay £775 costs and £85 to victim services. His ban will be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

A SANDHURST man has been banned from driving for three months after being stopped in Wokingham.

Philip Carter, 59 and from York Town Road, was driving along London Road on August 4 last year when police pulled him over.

He was driving while disqualified and without insurance.

At a hearing on January 4, Reading Magistrates Court fined him £180, ordered him to pay costs £85 and £34 to victim services.