FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for two years and given six penalty points.

Kalin Petkov, 42 and from Hartsbourne Road, was stopped on Lower Earley Way on November 30 last year.

Police found that he was driving without an appropriate licence or insurance.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court, held on January 5, Petkov pleaded guilty and was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 to victim services, at a rate of £200 a month from February 2.

The driving ban is for repeat offences.

A READING woman has been given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, for assaulting a police officer.

The incident took place in Wokingham on July 16, and the victim was a police custody health care professional.

When Georgia Bailey appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 7, she pleaded guilty.

The 21-year-old from Gasworks Road received the suspended sentence on account that she has had similar recent convictions.

Bailey was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £128 to victim services and £85 costs at a rate of £20 per month.

USING A mobile phone while driving has seen a Wokingham man receive a £300 fine.

George Tony Reed, of Nine Mile Ride, was stopped by police on Finchampstead Road on March 18 last year. He pleaded not guilty but magistrates proved his case in his absence when they sat on January 7.

Reed, 33, was ordered to pay costs of £620 and £34 to victim services. He also had three points added to his license.

A MAN from East Reading has been given a two-month curfew after pleading guilty to credit card fraud.

Lukasz Josef Otto, 40 and from Liverpool Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 12, where he admitted using the cards between October 20, 2019 and December 4, 2019. They belonged to Abbeyfields Care Home in Woodley and were used to order goods from the online retailer Amazon. This was contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the 2006 Fraud Act.

Otto must wear a tag to ensure he remains at his home between the hours of 7pm and 6am. This order is in place until March 11.

Otto must pay compensation of £990.44 at a rate of £50 per month.

AN EARLEY man has been fined £100 and given a restraining order after pleading guilty to assault.

Steven Green, 61 and from Amber Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 12, where he admitted the offence, which took place on January 20 last year.

He must not contact, directly or indirectly, his victim.

In addition to his fine, he must pay £775 costs and £32 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting a woman.

Ionut Marius Ababei, 27 and from Pineridge Park Homes, off Nine Mile Ride, changed his plea

to guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 13. The incident took place on July 7 last year.

Ababei must also undertake 120 hours of community service within the next 12 months, and must not contact his victim.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and £95 to victim services.

A MAN has received eight points on his driving licence after being stopped for driving without insurance or an MoT.

Akbar Hayrullaev, 38 and from Curzon Street in Reading, was stopped on the A4 Bath Road in Hare Hatch on May 12, 2019.

He had pleaded not guilty on September 24, 2019, but his case was proven in absence at the hearing on January 15, held at Reading Magistrates Court.

Hayrullaev was fined £660, ordered to pay £620 costs and £66 to victim services.

A ROAD sweeping company from London has been given multiple fines and ordered to pay £4,291.50 in costs after connecting their equipment to a water main in Shinfield.

Supa Sweep Ltd pleaded guilty to the charges when their cases was heard at Reading Magistrates Court on January 15.

The company was working at the Shinfield Meadows Development in Shinfield on June 4 last year.

Magistrates heard that the company attached its apparatus to a Thames Water mains water supply. It also installed, connected, arranged or used a water fitting in such a manner that it was likely to cause the erroneous measurement of water.

The offences were repeated on August 24, August 28, September 4, last year.

For each offence, they were ordered to pay £500.

In addition to the four-figure costs, they must also pay £190 to victim services.