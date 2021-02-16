FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A HOMELESS man has been sent to prison for six weeks after committing a string of offences while remanded on bail.

Jack William Godfrey, 25, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 18.

He admitting damaging the roof of Nuffield Health, Fitness and Wellbeing centre in Denmark Street, Wokingham on Saturday, August 22, last year.

Two days earlier, he assaulted another man by beating him.

He also damaged a wardrobe belonging to another person on the same day.

He also assaulted this victim.

Under the terms of his sentencing, he must not contact his victims and is banned from going into Sturgess Road, Wokingham, before January 1, 2022.

Godfrey was also arrested for breaking a bail condition on January 16 this year: this was not taking the anti-alcohol medication and had been seen drinking.

He was given six-week sentences for each offence to run concurrently.

At the same sitting, Reading Magistrates banned Godfrey from driving for 18 months.

On November 7 last year, he was stopped in Acorn Drive by police.

A breath test revealed that he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Godfrey was given a six-week sentence for this offence.

He also pleaded guilty to another assault by beating on December 3. This took place in Wilson Road, Reading and he was ordered to pay £128.

He also damaged two cars in the same road on the same day, belonging to two different people.

On the same day, in the same location, Godfrey also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that caused harassment, alarm and distress.

For these offences, he received a six-week sentence, the overall length of the sentence is 18 weeks.

A SHINFIELD woman has been banned from driving for two years after being stopped for drink driving.

Amy Midlane, 27 and from Floyer Grove, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 18.

She had been stopped on the A33 in Reading on December 19.

A breath test revealed that she had 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Her ban will be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

She must also pay an £850 fine, £85 costs and £85 to victim services, at a rate of £100 per month.

A SHOPLIFTER has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for a string of offences.

Brendan Joseph Ryce, 20 and from Blackwater Close in Spencers Wood, pleaded guilty to the following when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 19:

Stealing two Phillips Electric Toothbrushes worth £159.98 from Superdrug in Broad Street, Reading on September 20 last year

Stealing an Apple Power Adaptor worth £79 from John Lewis in Broad Street, Reading on September 12, 2020

Stealing a Google Smart Speaker and Sony Headphones worth £89 from John Lewis in Broad Street, Reading on September 20 last year.

He was ordered to pay compensation to both stores to the value of the items stolen, at a rate of £30 per month.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has been given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for shoplifting and assault.

Lloyd Alan John Bower, 31 and from Roycroft Lane, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 19, where he admitted stealing electric toothbrushes worth £110 from Tesco in Wokingham on December 2, 2019.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a police officer in Wokingham on the same date.

He must pay compensation of £120 and costs of £100.

At the same sitting, Bower pleaded guilty to stealing vodka worth £64 from Tesco on the same day, and failing to surrender into the magistrates’ court custody on November 27 last year.

And in separate offences, Bower pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Kentwood Hill area of Reading on October 30 last year.

For failing to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on December 10, 2020, he was given a two-week concurrent jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Bower also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £42 from the Co-op store on London Road in Wokingham on July 1, last year, for which he was given a 20-week concurrent jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a two-week suspended sentence for failing to appear at court on September 3 last year.

Bower stole food items worth £13.98 from the Co-op on July 22 last year, and given another 20-week concurrent jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.