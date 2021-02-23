FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOKINGHAM man has been given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months after breaching a restraining order.

Luke Paul Stampfer, 26 and from Longs Way, sent threatening messages to his victim, despite a non-molestation order in place.

He was ordered not to attend an address in Winnersh or contact his victim save through official channels. This order is in place until January 19, 2023.

Stampfer must also pay £128 to victim services and £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Wokingham man banned from driving for three years.

Samuel Charles Dymond, 24 and from Potters Crescent, pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 21.

Both took place on Wokingham Road on July 5 last year. He was found to have cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

In addition to his driving ban, he was fined £923, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £92 to victim services at a rate of £100 per month.

A WOODLEY man found to be in possession of drugs has been fined.

Mohammed Aqeel Mahmood, 36 and from Halstead Close, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class B drug cannabis on December 23 last year in Reading.

He was fined £80, pay costs £85 and £34 to victim services. The drugs are to be destroyed.

At the hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on January 21, Mahmood also admitting breaching a suspended sentence order, made on March 6 last year, over dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. For this, he was fined £80. Mahmood may repay at a rate of £5 per week.

DROPPING litter has seen a Lower Earley woman fined £440.

Catrina Pereira, from Notton Way, pleaded guilty to leaving waste next to bottle banks in Cintra Park, Reading on December 18, 2019.

Pereira was not in court when her cases was heard on January 22.

Reading Magistrates ordered that she should also pay costs of £625 and £44 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been given eight points on his driving licence for two motoring offences.

Mohammed Brown-Koroma, 52 and from Outfield Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving without an appropriate licence and insurance. He had been stopped on Reading Road, Wokingham on June 29 last year.

He was fined a total of £150 and ordered to pay £34 to victim services. No order for costs was made as Brown-Koroma had spent a night in custody.

A HOMELESS man has been given a community order for a string of thefts.

Scott Adam Pattemore appeared before Reading Magistrates Court where he admitted the following offences:

On November 20, 2020, stole two bottles of prosecco worth £22 from a BP garage on Wokingham’s Reading Road;

On November 22, 2020, stole two bottles of prosecco worth £22 from a BP garage on Wokingham’s Reading Road;

Failing to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on December 22, 2020;

Committing further offences while subject to a conditional discharge order for 24 months imposed on August 12, 2019.

He must pay compensation of £44, at a rate of £20 per month.

DRIVING while disqualified has seen a Bracknell man receive a £400 fine.

Leon Peter John D’Angelo, 20 and from Reeds Hill, was stopped on the A329m on October 7.

He must pay £40 to victim services and £85 costs.

He was also found guilty of driving without insurance at the hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on January 25.

A CROWTHORNE man has pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

Frank Law, 53 and from Masefield Gardens, was driving in Maidenhead on August 2, 2020 when he was stopped by police.

Law was ordered to pay £95 to victim services and £85 costs.

He must also undertake an alcohol treatment course, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

A SHINFIELD woman has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after being found guilty of drug driving.

Michelle Victoria Patrick, 37 and from Wood Green, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 28, where she admitted driving with the drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, in her bloodstream.

She had been stopped by police in Linden Road, Shinfield, on June 9 last year.

She was also guilty of driving without insurance.

In addition to the ban, she was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £85.