FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A WOODLEY woman who stole cosmetics worth £929 from the Bracknell branch of Boots has been ordered to undertake a drug rehabilitation course.

Louise Sally Beasley, 27 and from Drovers Way, undertook the theft on May 20 last year and pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 1.

In addition to the fine, she must pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services, at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

A WOODLEY woman has been jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for eight months after being found guilty of a string of offences.

Elizabeth Claire Mead, 46 and from Sherbourne Drive, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Feburary 1, where she admitted failing to stop on Loddon Bridge Road on January 31, when ordered to by police.

She was also found to be driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Her jail sentence was because magistrates had already given her a community sentence, and felt that Mead had “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

The previous order had been issued by Worcestershire Magistrates Court on July 6, 2018, extended on October 2, 2019.

This had been made after she was found guilty of drug driving in Worcester on October 1, 2017.

Mead was also ordered to pay £122 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man has been ordered to pay compensation of £386.89 after being found guilty of damaging a window and door belonging to Wokingham Borough Council.

The incident took place on July 25, 2019 at an address in Wokingham.

John Peter Moring, 49 and from Hearn Road, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 1, but the bench disagreed and ordered the fine, which can be paid back at a rate of £5 per week.

A WINNERSH man has been fined for failing to comply with a community order placed on him.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on February 1, Daniel Stephen Chapman, 19 and from Baslow Road, admitted failing to attend an appointment on November 30, and missed a telephone contact appointment on December 22.

Chapman was fined £140 and ordered to pay costs of £60.

A WOODLEY woman has admitted breaching a community order made by Reading Magistrates Court on February 25 last year.

Ann Caroline Mahon, known as Caroline, appeared at the same court on February 1, where she accepted that she had failed to attend appointments on October 14, October 28, and November 4 last year.

The 37-year-old from The Beeches, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

A SHINFIELD woman has been fined after admitting breaching a community order made by Reading Magistrates Court.

Samantha Jayne Stanley, 34 and from Cirrus Drive, failed to attend appointments on April 2, April 7 and April 16 last year.

She was fined £100, and ordered to pay £60 costs by Reading Magistrates Court at a hearing on February 1.

DRIVING without due care and attention has seen a Crowthorne man banned from driving or seven days.

Gareth Simon George Davies, 50 and from Dowley Court, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 2.

Police had stopped him on Curzon Street in Reading on September 8 last year.

A WARGRAVE man has pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

Adam Waite, 22 and from Highfield Park, was in Broad Street, Reading on October 13, last year when he was stopped by police.

He was fined £25, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

Waite was given an additional £25 fine for committing a further offence: Reading Magistrates

Court gave him a suspended sentence on September 13 last year.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 2.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Wokingham man banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Jordan Dickinson, 21 and from Durham Close, was stopped by police on July 16, as he drove along Beech Lane in Earley.

A test found that he had traces of Benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Dickinson was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 to victim services.