FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard in Reading and Slough Magistrates Court in recent weeks

A SHINFIELD man who drove while above the limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 20 months.

Eric Newton, 74 and from Frensham Green, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 9.

He had been stopped by police on Halls Lane in Lower Earley on September 1.

A breath test revealed that he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In addition to the ban, Newton must pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A SHINFIELD man who drove while above the limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Bradley Britton, 24 and from Rossby, was stopped by police in Lower Earley Way on September 1.

A breath test found that he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Britton pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 10.

His ban will be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

In addition to the ban, Britton was fined £138, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

Britton was also fined £200 for driving without insurance.

AN EARLEY woman has been banned from driving for 27 months after being stopped by police.

Agnieszka Bearpark, 39 and from Dunholme Close, had her breath tested at a BP garage on Wokingham Road on July 26.

She was found to have 110 microgrammes of alcohol in100 millilitres of breath.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on November 11.

In addition to the driving ban, which will be reduced by 27 weeks on completion of a safe driving course, Bearpark has been ordered to undertake a curfew, staying at her home address between 7pm and 6am for two months from November 11. She must also pay £85 costs and £85 to victim services.

A Wokingham man has been given a 14-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, after beating a woman.

Wesley Ken Potter, 25 and from Oxford Road, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on February 28 this year.

Reading Magistrates Court felt that the sentence was warranted as a knife was used during the incident and he attempted to strangle his victim.

In addition to his sentence, Potter is prohibited from entering any address of his victim, nor to contact them. He must also remain at home between 7pm and 7am for two months.

Potter was ordered to pay £500 compensation, £115 to victim services and £200 costs.

AN EARLEY man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty for possession of cannabis.

Abbas Javed, 18 and from London Road, was stopped in Reading on July 4, where the class B drug was found on him by police.

At a hearing on November 12, Reading Magistrates Court ordered him to pay costs of £85 and £22 to victim services at a rate of £50 per month. The drugs will be destroyed by police.

DRIVING while over the alcohol limit has seen a Winnersh woman receive a 20-month ban.

Menna Freeman, 55 and from Welby Crescent, was stopped by police on July 12 in Wokingham.

A blood test found that she had 203 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Freeman pleaded guilty when she appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on November 12.

Her ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course, and she must pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and£34 to victim services.

A WINNERSH teenager who assaulted two people and damaged a computer monitor has been ordered to undertake 120 hours of community service.

Daniel Stephen Chapman, 19 and from Baslow Road, committed the offences on Septembeer 12.

The monitor was worth £85 and belonged to the Local Authority, and he assaulted by beating a police officer and a man.

For the monitor, Chapman was ordered to pay £85 compensation.

For assaulting a police officer he must pay £50 compensation and £100 compensation to his other victim.

Chapman may pay at a rate of £10 per month.