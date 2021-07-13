FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

From the courts, as seen in Wokingham.Today of July 8, 2021.

A WOODLEY man who stole a bike from Reading has been ordered to pay his victim £150.

Ian Devereaux, 37 and from Hearn Road, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on

May 7.

The theft took place on January 20 this year.

Magistrates ordered him to undertake rehabilitation activities, but no fines were imposed as priority was given on paying compensation, at a rate of £20 per month from August 7 this year.

A WOKINGHAM woman has been given a conditional discharge for possessing a Class A drug. Sahiba Kaur, 35 and from Ashridge Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 10, where she admitted having 11 wraps of cocaine.

The offence took place on January 12 last year, and was contrary to section 5(2) and Schedule 4 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Her discharge is 12 months, and she must pay £85 costs and £21 to victim services. The drugs were confiscated and destroyed.

A WOKINGHAM man who was found guilty of obstructing a police officer has been fined £160.

Matthew John Teal, 35 and from Ormonde Road, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 11.

The offence took place on May 9 in Bracknell. Teal had been preventing an officer who had the power to detain, search a person, a vehicle or vessel under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

In addition to the fine, Teal must pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A CROWTHORNE man has been fined £2,304 for drink driving, and banned from getting behind the wheel for 20 months.

Robert John Patrick Westell, 36 and from New Wokingham Road, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on May 11.

He had been stopped in the Riverside Car Park of The Oracle in Reading on April 16.

A test revealed that he had 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit.

Westell’s ban will be reduced by 20 weeks if he undertakes a safe driving course.

He was also ordered to pay £190 to victim services and £85 costs.

DANGEROUS driving has seen a Crowthorne woman sent to prison for 12 weeks.

Rebecca Jane Docherty, 38 and from Dial House Hotel, was stopped by police on London road in Bracknell on July 7 last year.

She was found to be driving without a licence and insurance, and driving dangerously.

Docherty was jailed for breaching terms of a conditional discharge imposed on her on September 9, 2019, for stealing.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody of the court on December 15 last year and April 22 this year.

Docherty must pay £122 to victim services and was banned from holding a driving licence for 25 months.

Due to the time she had already spent in custody, she was ordered to be detained in the courthouse.

A BRACKNELL man who was stopped for drug driving on a Wokingham road has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Aaron Paul Liversidge, 27 and from Ashbourne, was on London road on November 2 last year when police pulled him over.

A test found traces of benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

Liversidge was also driving without insurance.

In addition to the ban, he was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services.

A MAN from Riseley who was found guilty of assault has been fined £100.

Harrison Bryson, from Basingstoke Road, committed the offence on November 15 last year.

Although initially pleading not guilty, the 23-year-old changed

his plea when he appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on

May 12.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay £32 to victim services.

There was no order for compensation as it was felt that Bryson was of limited means.

DRIVING without insurance has seen a Sandhurst man given a three-month conditional discharge.

Rhys Richard Thomas, 38 and from College Road, was stopped on Easthampstead Road in Wokingham on April 23, 2019, where it was discovered that he was driving without appropriate insurance policies in place.

Although Thomas pleaded not guilty at an initial hearing on January 27, 2020, Reading Magistrates Court disagreed when they met on May 14.

No endorsement was made on his licence as magistrates agreed that Thomas had made efforts to obtain insurance via an online purchase before driving and that he had been reasonably misled

by the purchase confirmation summary he saw on his computer screen.

He was ordered to pay £150 costs and £20 to victim services.