FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A 20-YEAR-OLD from Woodley was given a three-month sentence in a young offender institution after being caught in public with a knife.

Dodou Manneh, from Pearson Way, was stopped by police in Church Street, Woodley, on October 16 last year, where they found the blade in his possession.

Manneh pleaded not guilty on February 2, and a summary trial held on March 25 found him guilty. He was sentenced at Slough Magistrates Court on May 14.

He was also ordered to pay £128 to victim services.

A WOODLEY teenager who stole an electric scooter worth £350 has been fined £120 by Berkshire Magistrates Court.

Reiss Anderson James, 19 and from Parkside Road, admitted the theft when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 18.

The incident took place in Woodley on June 17 last year: James stole the scooter during a burglary.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £5 per week.

DRIVING while under the influence of drugs has seen a Reading man banned for 14 months.

Jack Kevin Ramsden, 21 and from Sycamore Road, was stopped by police on Whitestone Close in Wokingham on September 26, 2020.

A test found traces of Benzoylecgonine (BZE), a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

Although Ramsden had initially pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 18.

In addition to the ban, Ramsden was fined £510 and ordered to pay £130 costs and £51 to victim services.

A READING man who was stopped for drug driving has been fined £250 and ordered not to get behind the wheel for 15 months.

Filipe Ramos, 26 and from Dulverton Gardens, was on Church Road on November 25 last year.

A test revealed traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a form of cannabis, and Benzoylegonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

Ramos pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 18.

He must pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who drove under the influence of drugs has been fined £250 and banned for three years.

Paul John Gosheron, 51 and from Caribou Close, was stopped by police on March 19 last year on the A4 Bath Road in Sonning.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on May 19, he also pleaded guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver of the vehicle as requested by police.

He was fined £250 for each offence, ordered to pay £150 costs and £50 to victim services.

His licence will also be endorsed with six penalty points.

A TEENAGER caught in possession of an imitation shotgun in Reading town centre has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Jacob George Manning, 18 and from Howth Drive, was stopped by police in Friar Street on March 16, 2019, where they found an ASG Franchi 3 Burst 6mm Airsoft Shotgun on his person, contrary to section 19 of and Schedule 6 to the Firearms Act 1968.

In addition to the conditional discharge, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, and £21 to victim services.

Manning’s case was heard at Reading Magistrates on May 19.

n A SHINFIELD man who assaulted another has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

James Maughan had initially pleaded not guilty but changed when he appeared before the bench on May 19.

The 25-year-old from Chestnut Crescent carried out the beating on May 30 last year in Reading.

In addition to the discharge, he must pay £100 compensation.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman who handled stolen goods has been sent to jail for 10 years.

Victoria Hawthorne, 48 and from Nash Grove Lane, pleaded guilty to stealing a Ford Transit van with Tristan Gooch.

This took place on February 25 last year.

Hawthorne, also known as Nicola Elkins, also pleaded guilty

to assaulting a man in Wokingham on July 16 last year, for this she was jailed for 10 weeks.

As this offence was carried out while under a community order made on November 25 last year, the following offences were

taken into consideration by magistrates at the hearing on May 20:

• Stealing 13 bottles of whisky and gin, cans of gin and tonic and food items from Waitrose in Twyford on January 26, 2020

• Stealing alcohol worth £143 from Waitrose in Woodley on February 16, 2020

• Stealing various items worth £843.58 from Tesco in Wokingham on February 2, 2020

• Stealing alcohol to an unknown value, also from Tesco in Wokingham on February 17, 2020.

For these offences she was committed to prison for six weeks concurrent; her total sentence is 28 weeks.

At the same sitting of Reading Magistrates Court, she pleaded guilty to the following offences:

• On June 5 last year, stealing cosmetic items to an unknown value from Boots in Camberley

• On July 20 last year, stealing cosmetic items to an unknown value from Boots in Camberley

• Assaulting a man and a woman on the same day in Camberley; for these offences she was given an eight-week jail sentence

• Failing to surrender to custody of Guildford Magistrates Court on October 30 last year.