FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A WOKINGHAM man who was caught drug driving has been fined £200.

Tony Peter Pearce, 51 and from Longs Way, was stopped by police at Winnersh on September 13 last year.

A test found traces of Benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream.

In addition to the fine, Pearce was banned from driving for 13 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

For a second offence of possessing the class B drug cannabis, Pearce was fined £100.

He can pay back at a rate of £5 per week.

DRINK driving has seen a Wokingham man banned from getting behind the wheel for 20 months.

Marcel Olteanu, 42 and from Nine Mile Ride, was stopped by police in Finchampstead on January 24, 2019. A test revealed 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was also driving without insurance in place, or with a licence.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 24.

In addition to the ban, Olteanu must pay £250 fine, £75 costs and £30 to victim services.

A BARKHAM man who damaged a door belonging to Reading Borough Council has been ordered to pay compensation of £269.61 – the cost of a replacement.

Callum Thomas McLoughlin, 22 and from Cherry Tree Grove, pleaded guilty to damaging the glass in the door on February 14 this year at a property belong to the council, in Reading.

When he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 25, he was fined £40 and ordered to pay the compensation and £34 to victim services.

There was no order for costs due to McLoughlin’s lack of means; compensation was given the priority.

AN EARLEY man has pleaded guilty to drink driving without a licence and insurance.

Mihut Ionut Sandu, 34 and from Wokingham Road, was stopped by police on the same road on April 29.

A test found that he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined a total of £400 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £40 to victim services.

A WOKINGHAM man has been banned from driving for 17 months for failing a breath test.

James Ashley, 21 and from Clare Avenue, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on

May 25.

The bench heard that Ashley had been in Abbey Square in Reading’s town centre on April 30.

A test found that he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Ashley was fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £39

to victim services.

A SOUTHCOTE man who drove a vehicle without a licence or insurance has been banned from getting behind the wheel for six months.

Grant Robert Mills, 36 and from Frilsham Road, was stopped on Basingstoke Road in Three Mile Cross on September 10 last year.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 25.

In addition to the ban, he has had three points added to his licence, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

Mills also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to the court on November 24 last year. No separate penalty was given for this.

A CHARVIL man who assaulted a police officer has been fined £750.

Ross Whyborn, 37 and from Milestone Crescent, admitted the offence when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on May 27.

The incident took place on May 3 this year at Thames Valley Police station in Newbury.

It came a day after he had been drunk and disorderly in Southampton Street in Reading.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to his victim, £85 costs and £75 to victim services,

at a rate of £200 per month.

DRIVING without a licence and insurance has seen a Shinfield man banned from getting behind the wheel for six months.

Dumitru Mosor, 30 and from Westlands Avenue, was not present when Reading Magistrates Court met on May 27.

They heard that he had been stopped on July 21 last year in Westlands Avenue, where he was without the documentation.

In addition to the ban, he has six penalty points added, and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £400 costs and £40 to victim services.