FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A TILEHURST woman who rampaged through a hotel and assaulted a police officer has been ordered to undertake 60 hours of community service.

Hannah Claire Burrowes, 36 and from Poole Close, was at the Cantley House Hotel on September 20 last year, where she damaged a door and broke glasses belonging to the venue and worth £260.

She then beat a police officer on the same day.

In addition to the community service, Burrowes must pay compensation of £100, £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

At the same sitting she pleaded guilty to harassing a man by sending him messages between the hours of 5am and 6.30pm on June 6 last year.

A MAN who has been found guilty of assault must undertake 100 hours of community service.

Atilla Apaydin, 38 and of Beke Avenue in Shinfield, pleaded not guilty to the attack, which took place on March 29 last year. However, he was found guilty by Reading Magistrates Court when they heard his case on May 28.

He was ordered to pay costs of £775, £90 to victim services and is not allowed to contact his victim, directly or indirectly, or another address, prior to May 27, 2023.

Apaydin may pay back at a rate of £100 per month.

DRIVING while disqualified has seen an Arborfield man ordered to undertake 40 hours of community service.

Adam Kovacs was stopped by police in Berkeley Avenue in Reading on February 22 this year. They also found that he did not have appropriate insurance in place.

The 22-year-old from Faraday Close pleaded guilty when he appeared before Slough Magistrates Court on May 28.

In addition to the community service, Kovacs was fined £170, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £95 to victim services.

His licence has been banned for eight months.

A LOWER EARLEY man who attempted to run a taxi without a licence has been ordered to pay £2,000 costs.

Harpreet Singh Pandher, 41 and Tinsley Close, was stopped in Friar Street, Reading on September 1, 2019.

Officers found that he solicited persons to hire a vehicle to carry them as passengers.

Pandher had pleaded not guilty at a hearing on February 21 last year, but was found guilty by Reading Magistrates on June 1. He was fined £400 for this offence.

He was also guilty of failing to wear a driver’s badge issued by West Berkshire Council (fined £150), failing to show it when requested (fined £250) and provided a false address to a council officer (fined £250).

Pandher must also pay £105 to victim services.

He can pay back at a rate of £100 per month.

A HENLEY woman has been given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £2,500 after her dog attacked a fellow customer in a Sonning hotel.

Emily Craig, 28 and from Abrahams Road, was in the Coppa Club on August 4 last year when her dachshund cross caused an injury to a fellow diner.

Magistrates ruled that the dog was dangerously out of control and ordered Craig to pay £2,500 compensation.

The dog was to be put down unless Craig lodged an appeal.

In addition to the suspended jail sentence, Craig must undertake 100 hours of community service, and pay £85 costs.

A WOKINGHAM man has been sent to jail for 20 weeks for assaulting two people by beating.

The incident took place in Reading on January 26, 2019.

Umar Mahmood, 31 and from Davy Close, was not present at Reading Magistrates Court on June 2, when they proved his case.

He was also guilty of racially/religiously aggravated harassment on one of his victims and failing to surrender to bail.

Mahmood was ordered to pay costs of £775 and £100 compensation to his first victim and £100 to his second.

A LOWER EARLEY man who failed to provide a blood specimen for police officers has been ordered to undertake 120 hours of community service.

Curtis Michael Kroczak, 31 and from Kensington Close, was stopped by police in Wokingham on August 29 last year.

In addition to his unpaid work requirement, Kroczak was banned from driving for 36 months. This will be reduced by 36 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He must also pay £416 costs and £95 to victim services.

Kroczak was also guilty of failing to appear at the court on December 17 last year.

A WOODLEY woman has been fined for driving without insurance.

Iwona Danuta Mrowka, 32 and from Howth Drive, was stopped in Little Marlow on April 1, 2019.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on June 4, and was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 to victim services. She was also banned from driving for 14 days.