FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A WOKINGHAM man who drove while under the influence of drugs has been banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.

Simon Anthony White, 41 and from Frederick Place, was stopped in St Paul’s Gate on August 2 last year.

Officers conducting a test found that he had traces of benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, and traces of MDMA in his bloodstream.

White was also guilty of driving without insurance.

For this, he was fined £300, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and £130 to victim services, at a rate of £200 per month.

White appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on June 7.

A SLOUGH teenager has been ordered to undertake 84 hours of community service after being caught in Wokingham with a class B drug.

David Johnson, 19 and from Tendy Court, was stopped on November 6, 2018. In his possession was a quantity of ketmine, and a quanty of cannabis.

At a June 7 hearing at Reading Magistrates Court, he was found guilty of possession with intent to supply.

In addition to his community service, Johnson must pay costs of £60, at a rate of £5 per week.

A SHINFIELD man has been banned from driving for 20 months after being caught behind the wheel while serving another ban.

Jaroslaw Kolodziej, 39 and from Downham Court, was stopped on Wilderness Road on October 30 last year, where he was also found guilty of driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on June 8, and was ordered to undertake 180 hours of community service in addition to the ban.

Kolodziej must also pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

AN EARLEY woman who stripped naked outside Reading Police Station and assaulted a police officer has been jailed for eight weeks.

Gemma Yvonne Hopkins, 34 and from Wickford Way, was convicted of an act of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner after her nude dancing outside the station on June 8 this year.

The following day, she assaulted a police officer in Wokingham.

She pleaded guilty at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on June 9, and each offence was given a four-week sentence. Magistrates noted that a jail term was warranted because of the nature and seriousness of the offences, as well as spitting during the pandemic and Hopkins failing to engage with appropriate agencies. However, magistrates also noted that she was detained in the courthouse and that her detention was deemed served by the amount of time spent in custody.

Hopkins must also pay £128 to victim services.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Winnersh man banned from driving for four years.

Mark Roy Passmore, 35 and from Winnersh Grove, was stopped on Beeston Way in Lower Earley on October 30 last year.

Police conducting a test found 117 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the limit.

Passmore’s ban – 48 months – also included 80 hours of community service. He must also pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who drug-drove has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Darren Roy Fordyce, 48 and from Badgers Rise, was stopped on Chalfont Way on December 11 last year.

A test found traces of benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream.

In addition to the ban, Fordyce must pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on June 10.

A WOKINGHAM man who assaulted a woman has been fined £600.

Matthew James Dozier, 35 and from Barkham Road, had pleaded not guilty to the beating, which took place on June 27 last year.

However, magistrates at a hearing on June 10 this year disagreed. In addition to his fine, he must pay £700 costs and £60 to victim services. His victim was awarded £250 compensation.

Dozier may pay at a rate of £300 per month.

A WINNERSH man who was drunk driving while in possession of class B drugs has been ordered to undertake 180 hours of community service.

Nigel Simanyayi, 31 and from Bathurst Road, was stopped on Bathurst Road on July 31.

A test found that he had 77 micrograms of alcohol in his bloodstream, exceeding the limit, while a search found two bags of cannabis.

He was fined £100 for the drugs, which have been confiscated and destroyed.

He was also found guilty of failing to provide a blood test at Loddon Valley Police Station.

Simanyayi has been banned from driving for 46 months, ordered to pay £775 costs and £95 to victim services. He may pay at a rate of £50 per month.