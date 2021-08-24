FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A WOKINGHAM woman who drove while over the limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

Andrea Danzey, 50 and from Bean Oak Road, was stopped in the Rectory Row car park in Easthampstead on March 26.

A test found 129 micrograms of alcohol in her breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

She was also driving without insurance and a licence.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on June 11.

In addition to the 36-month ban, Danzey must undertake 150 hours of community service, pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services.

A TWYFORD woman has been fined £100 after assaulting another person.

Teresa Joan Michelle Joyce, also known as Michelle Jones, pleaded guilty to the May 3 beating when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on June 12.

At the same hearing she admitted being in Windsor on June 11, in breach of her bail conditions.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and £34 to victim services, at a rate of £20 per month.

AN ASSAULT has seen a Woodley man ordered to pay £400 to his victim.

Martyn Richard Smith, 31 and from Vauxhall Drive, pleaded guilty to the beating, which took place in Bracknell on January 10.

Smith appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on June 14, where they ordered him to pay £85 costs and £95 to victim services. He may pay at a rate of £100 per month.

AN ARBORFIELD man who failed to provide a specimen for analysis has been banned from driving for 14 months.

Nathan Mylum will have his ban reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a safe driving course.

He had been stopped in Reading on December 4 last year. Magistrates, on June 14, heard that Mylum had initially pleaded not guilty.

He changed this plea and this was taken into account for sentencing: he was fined £675, ordered to pay £500 costs and £67 to victim services.

A MAN who drove while over the limit has had his licence taken away for nearly two years.

Vijaya Taduri, 53 and from Fawn Drive in Three Mile Cross, was stopped by police on Church Road in the village on May 22.

A test found that he had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the prescibed limit.

Taduri was given a 23-month driving ban, which will be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was fined £1,666, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £167 to victim services.

A WOODLEY motorist has been given nine points on his licence after being stopped for driving without insurance.

Reading Magistrates heard the offence took place on August 8 last year in St Peter’s Road in Earley.

Bilal Khan, 28 and from Grays Crescent, had his case proved in absence on June 15.

In addition to the points, he was fined £660, ordered to pay £100 costs and £66 to victim services.

AN EARLEY man has been committed to prison for 24 weeks for a series of offences; magistrates felt that Grzegorz Drews had shown a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Drews, 40 and from Hornbeam Drive, was guilty of the following offences:

Drug driving in South Road, Wokingham on June 29, 2019; for this he was given a 10 week concurrent sentence.

Failing to surrender to the court on July 4 last year; for this he was given a two-week concurrent sentence.

Drews must also pay £128 to victim services and was banned from driving for 15 months, an extension on an existing three-month ban.

At the same hearing, Drews was committed to prison for 20 weeks for driving a car on Barkham Road while under the influence of drugs. This took place on September 27, 2019, and driving while disqualified and without insurance in place.

He was given a further two-week sentence for failing to appear at court on January 11.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD man who drove without a correct licence for the vehicle he was operating, and without insurance, has been fined £200.

Stuart Porterfield, 53 and from Arnett Avenue, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota on the A329 on January 10.

He was banned from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services. Porterfield was fined a further £200 for obstructing or resisting arrest on January 10.

AN EARLEY man has had his conviction set aside by the court.

Gary Lee Smith, 38 and from Ramsey Close, applied to Reading Magistrates Court to ask them to reopen his case heard on December 3 last year.

He had been convicted of driving without insurance and a licence in Winnersh on May 9 last year, but had pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates on March 16.

However, Magistrates, at a hearing on June 16, set aside the endorsement of his licence.