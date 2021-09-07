FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A WOODLEY woman who caused damage to a taxi estimated at between £1,000 to £1,500 has been fined £40.

Kelly Stacey, 32 and from Hearn Road, carried out the offence in Reading on June 3.

She was also found to be drunk and disorderly in Friar Street, Reading on the same day.

Reading Magistrates Court heard her guilty plea at a hearing on June 29, and ordered her to pay £100 compensation and £34 to victim services. There was no order for costs due to her limited means.

A WOKINGHAM man who assaulted two people, one of whom was an NHS nurse, has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Matthew Kevin Needham, 41 and from Coronation Square, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to lead the victim to think that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

This took place on November 19.

On the same day, he beat the NHS nurse as they went about their work.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on June 30, he was ordered to pay compensation of £75, £85 costs and £22 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man has been jailed for 16 weeks for a string of offences.

Ryan John Bunce, 24 and from Wheble Drive, appeared before Slough Magistrates Court on June 30, where he admitted:

On May 15, 2019, stealing a rucksack and its contents from a car in Reading. For this he was ordered to pay £100 compensation

Stealing alcohol from Asda in High Wycombe, to a value unknown, on December 5, 2019

Racially abusing a man in High Wycombe on the same day. For this he was ordered to pay £150 compensation

Using racially/religiously aggravated harassment against

a police officer in High Wycombe on December 5, 2019. For this he was given a six-week jail sentence

Stealing a wireless speaker, a hair and body trimmer, a cosmetic gift set and an electric toothbrush worth £94.96 from TK Maxx on December 11, 2020. He was jailed for two weeks for this offence, but no compensation ordered as there was no loss or damage

On December 9, 2020, stole eight DVDs from Sainsbury’s in Reading. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this theft

On December 11, stole a vape set and a make-up brush set worth £29.99 from Superdrug in Reading. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this theft

On January 22 this year, failing to appear in court. For this offence, he was given a six-week concurrent jail sentence

On December 19, 2020, stole a beauty gift set worth £70 from John Lewis in Reading. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this theft

On February 6 this year, he stole electrical items worth £65.67 from WH Smith in Reading. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this theft

On January 29, 2021, he stole high value clothing worth £3,590 from a car in Reading. He was given a 12-week jail sentence

On March 22, he stole a Toshiba television worth £169 from Tesco in Reading. He was given a two-week jail sentence for this theft.

No order for costs were made, due to his limited means.

A WOKINGHAM man who beat a police officer and was guilty of ‘disgusting’ spitting offences has been sent to prison.

Dariusz Pawel Sarota, 39 and from Station Road, had pleaded not guilty to the offences and opted for a summary trial. Reading Magistrates heard his case on July 1 and found him guilty of:

Assaulting a police officer on January 1, 2020, in Wokingham. For this he was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £500 costs and £128 to victim services

Using racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress words/writing to their victim, again on January 1, 2020. His prison sentence would have been six weeks, but was increased to nine due to the racial aggravation.

Causing criminal

damage to the night pay desk,

to a value unknown, to a Shell garage in Wokingham, on

January 1, 2020. For this, he

was jailed for two weeks

Using racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress words/writing to their victim, a police officer, again on January 1, 2020. For this he was jailed for nine weeks

Assaulting another police officer by beating them, again on January 1 and in Wokingham. For this he was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Assaulting another police officer by beating them, again on January 1 and in Wokingham. For this he was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

The total length of time of his jail term is 18 weeks.

A WOKINGHAM man has been jailed for possessing a range of drugs.

Reading Magistrates Court on July 6 heard Charlie Thomas Burgess, 24 and from Blagrove Drive, plead guilty to:

Possessing class B drug, ketamine, in Ashbridge Road, Wokingham on September 7, 2020

Possessing a class B drug, ketamine, in Howard Palmer Gardens in Wokingham on June 24 last year

Possessing a class B drug, cannabis, in Howard Palmer Gardens in Wokingham on June 24 last year.

For each offence, magistrates ordered that the drugs be destroyed and he be jailed for two weeks concurrently.

His original offence, assaulting a man on September 22, 2018, was recalled by the magistrates, and he was jailed for 16 weeks overall.

Burgess must also pay £85 costs and £128 to victim services.