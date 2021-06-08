FROM THE COURTS: The latest news from Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Courts

A WINNERSH man who drove while over the limit has had his licence taken away for 19 months.

Joseph Winter, 27 and from Maple Close, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on April 29.

On March 30, he was stopped in Davis Street, Hurst by police. A test found that he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

His ban will be reduced by 19 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who pleaded guilty to entering into an arrangement that would allow him to use or control criminal property on behalf of another person has been ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service.

Joshua Dean Besant, 20 and from Crediton Close in Woodley, admitted the charge when he appeared at East Berkshire Magistrates Court in Slough on April 30.

The incident took place on November 9, 20219 and involved the sum of £5,600.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and £90 to victim services, at a rate of £50 per month.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Winnersh man banned from getting behind the wheel for 23 months.

Philip Smith, 34 and from Sandstone Close, was stopped on Lower Earley Way on January 24.

A test found that he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

His ban will be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Smith was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

DRUG DRIVING has seen a Woodley man banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Reiss Louis Smith, 20 and from Ravensbourne Drive, was stopped on Wroxham Road

in Woodley on October 16.

A test found that he had traces of Benzoylecgonine, a form of cocaine, in his bloodstream, exceeding the specified limit.

Magistrates also found he was driving a vehicle without insurance.

Smith pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on May 5.

He was also fined £333, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who was over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for 23 months.

Piotr Jan Piekos, 31 and from Tipping Way, was stopped on Oxford Road in Reading on April 3.

A test found that he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was told his ban would be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Piekos was fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 to victim services.

AN EARLEY man who drove while under the influence of drugs has been banned for 14 months.

Imran Zaman, 32 and from Erleigh Court Gardens, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on May 5.

Zaman had been stopped on London Road on May 8, 2020.

A test found traces of traces of Delta-9-Tetrahydro-cannabinol, a form of cannabis, in his bloodstream.

He was also found guilty of using fraudulent number plates, displaying a different registration to the one that the car actually had. The offending number plates, F4T GS, was confiscated by police under Section 152 of the Sentencing Act 2000.

In addition to the driving ban, Zaman was fined £300, ordered to pay £250 costs and £34 to victim services.

A WARGRAVE woman who assaulted a police officer on May 31 last year has been given a community order.

Natasha Louise George, 34 and from Victoria Road, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in Wokingham.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on May 5, George was ordered to pay £95 to victim services and undertake rehabilitation activities.

A WINNERSH man who failed to attend appointments made by a court order has admitted the breach.

Scott Pattemore, 36 and from Azalea Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on May 6, where he admitted the breach on January 25 this year.

He was ordered to comply with the original ruling, and ordered to pay costs of £75.