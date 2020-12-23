From the editor: Haven’t we been here before?

HAVEN’T we been here before?

The new Tier 4 restrictions announced on Saturday came into force on Sunday. It is an effective lockdown – we’re encouraged only to go out when necessarily and avoid being with anyone other than those in our support bubble, even over Christmas.

Throughout this new lockdown, Wokingham.Today will continue to publish every week, just as we did during the spring – including next week, with a special review of the year. It will also come out on Wednesday, due to the New Year.

However, with limited sport or arts events taking place, we will be producing slightly smaller papers as a result, and thank you for your understanding during this time.

We thank also our advertisers who are sticking with us through these strange and difficult days.

We are making every effort to ensure that your favourite local newspaper is available to you in printed form throughout the Tier 4 restrictions – you will be able to buy Wokingham.Today from all good supermarkets, newsagents and petrol stations as normal.

They are essential retailers and we, after all, are essential reading.

There is also a digital version of the paper, which will be available on Friday evenings.

And our website is updated seven days a week.

At times like this, it is important that the community has a local voice and we are proud to be yours.

The best way for you to support us – lockdown or not – is to buy a copy each week.

Thank you for your support.