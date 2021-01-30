FROM THE EXECUTIVE: In a strong place to help during covid pandemic

By Cllr John Kaiser

COVID-19 has been the number one priority for Wokingham Borough Council for many months now, and it will not come as a surprise to you that it will continue to be our primary focus for many months to come.

It is vital that we put the spare resources that we have behind vaccinating and testing our community.

Over the years, the council’s Conservative leadership has worked hard and made difficult choices to spend your money wisely after our Government funding was reduced to zero.

We have reduced waste, made services more efficient, made sure that people are paying their fair share in Council Tax, and made investments which produce an income which we use to pay for some of your local services.

Despite what you might have heard from other political parties, the council’s finances are in a very strong state.

It is because of our good financial position that, as the councillor responsible for the council’s money, I am able to put forward an additional £1.2million to support the fight against Coronavirus.

This funding will support an increase in Lateral Flow Testing to vulnerable people, as well as police and fire officers, paramedics, essential retail staff and delivery workers.

It will also go towards providing buildings, marshals, parking and staffing for NHS vaccination.

The additional money will be also be there to support those in the community who are struggling at this difficult time.

We will be continuing to provide free school meals to eligible pupils, offering a hand up to families and individuals who are having money difficulties, keeping pre-schools afloat, and backing community and voluntary organisations.

But we cannot just put other priorities in the community on hold.

Fly-tipping has become a particular issue in the Borough, which is why part of this additional funding will go towards tackling this blight.

Your Council – your councillors and Council staff – are working hard around the clock to get us through this pandemic and starting us on the path of rebuilding for a world after covid.

We are here to help you.

If you need any assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our One Front Door service, run jointly with the Citizens’ Advice Bureau, on 0300 330 1189, or email admin@citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk

Cllr John Kaiser, Executive Member for Finance, Wokingham Borough Council