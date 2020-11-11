FROM THE EXECUTIVE: Our priorities for our borough’s wellbeing

The main priority for the adult services brief since February has been leading the Wokingham Borough Council fight against Covid-19.

I cannot praise enough the care home staff within the borough, council officers and voluntary sector for their tireless work on behalf of all of our residents.

The last few weeks have been spent preparing for the winter against a backdrop of rising Covid cases locally and nationally.

We have prepared for the winter in several ways.

We have restarted the Wokingham community response which worked so well in Phase 1 of Covid 19.

This will see WBC work with its partners in the voluntary sector work such as Citizens Advice, The Wokingham Volunteer Centre and others for the benefit of the community.

We have restarted the One Front Door system as a contact point – it will deliver services such as collection and delivery of prescriptions to those who cannot leave home.

We will make weekly phone checks on the 4,700 adults in the borough who where shielding in phase 1. These phone calls are to support people who are vulnerable with any thing at all they need. There will be a particular focus on supporting the mental health of these residents

We are now responsible for some elements of track and trace locally. Our officers are phoning and door knocking on residents who the national system cannot reach.

Our track and trace system locally is getting a high response rate of approx 90%.

We have maintained our care home task force which will remain in place until the Covid threat has passed.

Their role is to support our care homes and to ensure that our elderly and vulnerable residents are kept as safe as possible.

They do this with regular visits to ensure care homes have the right infection control, are using PPE correctly and are supported through this difficult period.

We have started a schools task force to support our schools and keep our children as safe as possible from Covid. Their role is to help manage covid in our schools and support our staff with correct PPE, infection control procedures and guidance.

We have procured our own supply of Covid tests. We will use them if a delay in national testing slows our ability to respond to potential outbreaks in Wokingham.

We have appointed Covid wardens to help with guidance and enforcement of the lockdown.

Their role will be support our business community and to ensure that those who are isolating know what they should be doing.

We are asking our residents and businesses to work with us to help us get through this period by isolating when asked to do so and following government guidance.

I would like to reassure all residents that we are here to help. We realise the next few months will be difficult for many people.

I would encourage anyone who needs help to contact us via the One Front Door system or directly.

Our aim is to ensure we help all members of our community and that no one is left behind – the sole purpose of the council is to serve its residents and we will not let them down this winter.

Cllr Charles Margetts is the Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Services at Wokingham Borough Council