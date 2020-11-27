FROM THE EXECUTIVE: Supporting children with free school meals

I am sure that many of you were as pleased as I was to hear that Wokingham Borough Council has been provided with more than £208,000 as part of the Covid Winter Grant Scheme.

Announced by the Government on Sunday, November 8, this money is aimed at supporting children and families who may be struggling as a result of the second lockdown or who may struggle over Christmas and over the winter months.

It is particularly welcome that the council is able to use its local knowledge to identify who is most in need and should benefit from the grant.

This means that we can target and help those most in need. It also ensures that we can provide help and financial aid quickly and in some cases on the same day.

And finally, it means that we can decide what form the support takes, and tailor the support to the specific requirements of those who need it most.

It is important to say that this scheme is not designed to directly replace the additional free school meal provision that was made earlier in this pandemic.

I am acutely aware that some of the families with children who qualify for free school meals are among some of our most vulnerable, and I am determined we ensure that no children are at risk of going without food during the winter school holidays.

We will make funds available from this grant to support over 2,000 children and young people in the borough who qualify for free school meals.

We are currently working out the detail on how the support will be distributed.

One option is to provide food vouchers via schools to eligible children for each holiday week. The vouchers are designed so they can only be used for food and groceries.

Any surplus of the fund will be used to support vulnerable families and children as well as nearly 100 care leavers.

I recognise that there are families with children who do not qualify for free school meals and there are others who will struggle over the winter.

We continue to work with the Citizens Advice Bureau who are our front door into our Covid Community Response, to identify the best way to reach other families and individuals in need.

This will include possible distribution of funds through voluntary organisations who are already providing support for those who need it most.

I see every day the hardship faced by many families as a result of this pandemic and I will continue to support those who need our help during this difficult and unsettling time.

If you need help, please ask us. Contact the Citizen’s Advice Bureau or Wokingham Borough Council and we will do all we can to support you through this difficult time.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark is the executive member for Children’s Services at Wokingham Borough Council