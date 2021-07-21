From the kitchen: Sauteed Courgettes

Courgettes are in abundance right now and fortunately, there are equally abundant ways to eat them including this recipe for Sauteed Courgettes.

This is hardly a recipe; more inspiration for the best way to eat these beauties.

Prepared carefully with a little patience the reward will be yours; serve with some poached or steamed white fish.

Serves 4 as a side

Ingredients for Sauteed Courgettes

500g courgettes (about 2 medium or 3 small)

Butter

Olive oil

Salt

Method

Remove the top and bottom of the courgettes and slice them very thinly, about 3mm, with a knife or mandoline. Spread the slices onto a few sheets of kitchen paper in a single layer and blot dry. Season the with salt Place a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat and melt a knob of butter with a little oil Start by adding just one third of the courgettes to the pan to sauté in 3 batches because a crowded pan will make them steam and this changes the flavour Gently fry the first batch for 3 minutes until just soft and coloured in places, turn the slices and cook for another 3 minutes, remove to a bowl Add a little more butter and oil to the pan and repeat step 4 with the remaining 2 batches then serve

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/