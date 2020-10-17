From the middle: Premier League take action on handball

Last week I mentioned that the Premier League was discussing action against some of the most controversial parts of the revised Laws of the Game on handball.



They have acted quickly. The representatives of the twenty clubs in the league have met and agreed new interpretations. We have to ask however; will they be allowed to put them into operation?

In these new interpretations the referee must consider where a players arm is, given the players action.

This would cover situations such as I described last week. where Eric Dier of Spurs jumped to head the ball but missed it but it was headed on to the back of his arms from the Newcastle player behind him.



Dier’s arms above his shoulder were obviously part of his jump to head the ball and not to handle the ball. This would also cover a player stretching his arm put to keep his balance.



Another consideration must be for players who do not have the time or ability to react. This is similar to the old law when the ball is kicked at close range. I have carried out referee training where I had the ball kicked at ‘defenders’ at close range.



Their only thought was to protect themselves even though I used a soft plastic ball and sometimes hands were hit. Not an offence.



It is said the referee must take into consideration whether the handball blocks a direct shot to goal. I’m not sure whether this means that an accidental handball will be penalised only if it stops a goal being scored.



Most people would agree that the majority seem to be credible alterations, but we have to remember one thing. The International FA Board with its member FIFA, exists to ensure that the laws of the game are the same wherever it is played in the world.



You cannot have for instance, English teams playing in Europe having different laws, and which laws will English referees use when refereeing UEFA games.



And will these Premier League interpretations be allowed on games in Wokingham’s parks?

By Dick Sawdon Smith