FROM THE STUMPS: The value a Women’s Equality Party councillor could bring to Wokingham

I am the current leader for the Reading and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party.

I first got involved with the party when they formed in July 2015 and I heard TV presenter Sandi Toksvig talking on the radio about why she felt the need to co-found a political party dedicated to women’s equality.

I’m paraphrasing but in essence; there has been enough talking, change is not happening anywhere near fast enough and we’re tired of waiting.

On the day the leader of the Labour party, the deputy leader of the Labour party and the London mayoral candidate were announced (all male), I decided to sign-up.

People, including politicians, have views that are formed based on their own experiences.

If the majority of those with decision-making powers have the same lived experiences, then the challenges and inequities faced by women and minorities are not understood or legislated for.

I was brought up to believe that if you don’t agree with something then you speak up.

Joining WEP and leading the local branch is my attempt to speak up.

I was brought up in Hull and Beverley in East Yorkshire, however I’ve lived in Wokingham for 16 years and in Reading for three years before that.

I have worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 28 years, in clinical research and health outcomes research.

I’m currently a senior director of International Health Outcomes for a company based in Bracknell.

My son, 13, is at St Crispin’s and very much into science. My daughter, 12, started at The Holt in September and currently has plans to become a marine biologist.

I recently became a parent governor for The Holt and am looking forward to learning more about what this entails and how I can contribute.

I stood in the local borough council elections 2019, as a WEP candidate for Evendons ward and hope to do the same, assuming the postponed elections go ahead, this year.

I believe a WEP councillor would add value to the current Wokingham Council, firstly by helping to address the current gender balance, and also by introducing new ways of thinking and working. WEP is a collaborative party.

Our aims are to have our policies implemented, and if that is by parties other than WEP, we are delighted.

The current covid crisis has highlighted a number of issues related to women which are relevant at a local level.

Berkshire Women’s Aid saw a surge in calls and referrals during the first lockdown.

The pressures of home-schooling whilst also working from home are having a devastating impact on women’s jobs and careers.

Childcare providers are struggling to stay open.

As a local councillor, I would call for transparency on these and other issues, and robust action plans to address them.

If you would like to find out more about WEP and our aims, please visit the website womensequality.org.uk or join our FB page: The Women’s Equality Party Reading and Wokingham.

Louise Tomlin is leader of Women’s Equality Party’s Reading and Wokingham branch