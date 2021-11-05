FROM THE TILEHURST END: Can Laurent recapture first season form?

One of Mark Bowen’s final acts as Reading manager in the summer of 2020 was to secure the signing of Josh Laurent on a free transfer from League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Bowen had been assistant manager at Queens Park Rangers when Laurent was in the West London side’s club academy as a teenager and had tracked the midfielder’s career since.

But just 31 days after Laurent was unveiled as a Royal, Bowen was sacked and replaced by Veljko Paunovic.

It probably put a slice of doubt in the 26-year-old’s mind: where did he stand now that the manager who had brought him to the club was gone?

As it turns out, he stood as one of the team’s most important players. Laurent instantly impressed as one of two holding midfielders in Paunovic’s 4-2-3-1 system, making the step up from the league below appear seamless.

He formed an excellent partnership with Andy Rinomhota, with their shield in front of the defence helping Reading keep six clean sheets in the first seven matches.

While the Royals’ form would tail off as the campaign wore on, Laurent continued to earn the plaudits with his tireless running, strong reading of the game and composure in possession. Come May, he was deservedly voted as the Player of the Season.

However, we are yet to see the same Josh Laurent in 2021-22. Perhaps asking him to replicate the heights of last season was a big ask, but there has been an undeniable drop off in his displays and the stats back that up: the midfielder averages fewer passes, tackles, ball recoveries and successful take-ons per 90 minutes than he did last season.

It’s difficult to quite put your finger on what’s happened, but Laurent just looks a little off the pace in games and not the same all-action performer he was last season.

Ironically, his best performances this season have been when he was forced to deputise at centre-back in the absence of any match fit, senior alternatives.

Perhaps the summer’s transfer rumours and the thought of a Premier League move have seen him take his eye off the ball.

Perhaps, like much of the rest of the squad, he is simply suffering from fatigue. Laurent missed just 141 minutes of league action last season after a truncated summer break and has played every minute of this campaign. It’s hardly surprising he’s not been able to maintain optimum levels of performance.

It’s also worth pointing out the absence of his right-hand man from last season, Andy Rinomhota. The academy graduate has not featured since August due to injury and without him, it’s not a cliché to say that Laurent has looked a little lost and out of sorts.

Danny Drinkwater has been unable to provide the same reassurance and solidity next to him.

All of this said, what is still evident is Laurent’s work rate and determination, which gives you hope that this spell is just a blip.

Although with his contract up next summer, perhaps a period out of the spotlight is a good thing to wave away any potential suitors.

