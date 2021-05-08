From Wokingham with love: Big bus helps fight cancer

THE FOUNDER of cancer charity Walk the Walk said she is “delighted” to help fund a 3D cancer-screening bus.

Wokingham-based Nina Barough, chief executive of the charity, said she is thrilled to support Action Cancer’s new and improved ‘Big Bus’, with a grant of £360,000.

The money was raised by thousands of people wearing Walk the Walk’s trademark brightly decorated bras, as they took part in MoonWalk events in London, Edinburgh and Iceland.

Ms Barough CBE, said: “I am so delighted that as principal funders, this grant from Walk the Walk will help to keep the Big Bus on the road and saving lives.”

Action Cancer’s first Big Bus began offering a unique breast screening service for women across Northern Ireland in 2006.

Screening was offered to women aged 40-49, as well as those aged 70 and over, who all fall outside the NHS range of 50-70.

After 15 years, the first bus reached the end of its working life. However, Walk the Walk stepped in to principally fund a replacement.

Grants of £50,000 each were also made by The Garfield Weston Foundation, Ulster Garden Villages and The McClay Foundation.

The new Big Bus began its first day of operations last Saturday, and has 3D screening technology on board.

It will travel to 200 locations across Northern Ireland, delivering 5,000 breast screenings and 2,000 health checks in the next year.

Ms Barough added: “The work that Action Cancer does is unique, by targeting these two age groups, which are outside of the NHS screening age range. The amazing 3D screening successfully picks up cancers as small as a pin head which are difficult to detect, particularly in the younger age group.

“This means that for many of these women the surgery needed may be less invasive and, on occasion, their treatment is not as severe on their bodies because the detection is earlier. This also means that chances of survival are massively increased.

“It is such an important service and I’m just thrilled that by putting one foot in front of the other, our amazing walkers have helped fund this wonderful legacy project that will help so many women in Northern Ireland.”

The bus ready to be used Picture: Walk The Walk

Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer said Walk the Walk’s grant was vital for creating the bus.

“This unique collaboration will have a lifespan of 15 years, the expected life of the Big Bus mobile unit,” he said. “The support received from Walk the Walk will enable us to continue to bring our life-saving breast screening service to women living in some of the most rural and deprived communities of Northern Ireland.

“During the next 15 years, more than 70,000 women will be screened throughout Northern Ireland and we estimate approximately 400 women, of which 80% will be under the age of 50, will have an early diagnosis of breast cancer and all other women screened will receive reassurance and peace of mind.”

Action Cancer ambassador Elaine Loughlin from Poyntzpass had her breast cancer detected on board the charity’s original bus.

“I believe that Action Cancer’s Big Bus saved my life,” she said. “At the age of 45, my breast cancer was detected at an early and treatable stage. Thanks to this free service provided by Action Cancer, I’m still here, still alive to be mum to my three beautiful boys; Ben, Toby and Rory.”

For more details or to support the work, log on to walkthewalk.org