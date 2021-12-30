Front garden concert in Twyford raises more than £500 for charity

A FRONT garden concert in Twyford rocked the rooftops for charity this month.

The evening event was organised by Jacky Crossman, with around 100 passers by stopping to enjoy the music.

It raised £546 for the Macmillan nurses charity.

Woodley u3a guitar group, named The Senior Moments for the evening, were among the performers.

Two of their players gave a “rocktastic rendition” of Run Rudolph Run, said Ms Crossman.

She had transformed her front garden at Cheriton Avenue by putting up gazebos festooned with lights.

Ms Crossman, helped by her husband Ray and neighbours Sheila and Alan Dear, was inspired by Ms Dear’s earlier Macmillan fundraising.

As director and founder of The High Voltage Singers, Ms Crossman organised for the Twyford Youth Centre-based choir to perform Christmas songs in four part harmony.

And there were carols for everyone to join in with. The choir’s keyboard player also accompanied the Run Rudolph Run performance.

Twyford Round Table brought Father Christmas and his sleigh to add to the fun.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to them, The High Voltage Singers, The Senior Moments and all who helped sell sausage rolls, mince pies and raffle tickets,” said Ms Crossman.

“I’d always had it in the back of my mind to do something in my front garden for a charity. Last year it was thwarted at the last minute by covid restrictions and I had to cancel.”

The concert, held earlier in December, was a huge success.

“The neighbours said it was wonderful and it wasn’t often you got evenings like that,” she added.

Ms Crossman said that the choir’s 2018 visit to Cuincy in France was the first by a Twyford group under the towns’ twin.