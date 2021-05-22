Wokingham.Today

Frost* in may … listen to our playlist

by Chris Hillman0
Frost*
Epic: Day and Age is a great tune from Frost* and the track heads up our playlist

The Wokingham Loves Music playlist

YES, IT’S May and we’re banging on about a touch of Frost*.

Thankfully we’re talking about music and not the weather – but with it being a tad chilly, you can understand the confusion.

Our Wokingham Loves Music playlist highlights some of the best music around, all of it with a local connection. 

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify and our selection this week is sure to be a winter – well, spring, warmer.

Make sure you give it a listen – you’re bound to discover something new.

There’s a special page set-up at  bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Frost* – Day and Age (edit)

What a great track and if you like this single version you should check out the full 11:49 version on the band’s Day and Age album. It’s certainly an epic.

 Frost* was formed by songwriter and musician Jem Godfrey and the band features Reading-based musician and producer John Mitchell on vocals and guitar who co-wrote many of the songs on the album including this one.

With the addition of Nathan King on bass, the album showcases the band’s quality musicianship as well as quality song writing – frost.life

It Bites – Cartoon Graveyard

It’s John Mitchell again, this time fronting the legendary band that have just re-released two of their classic albums, The Tall Ships and Map of the Past.

Both were re-mastered by John at his Outhouse Studio in Reading and this track is taken from the latter.

As well as It Bites & Frost*, John is a member of Kino & Arena and releases his own music under the Lonely Robot name. He also runs his studio and is co-founder of White Star Records.

What a talented and busy chap – johnmitchellhq.com/it-bites 

Fred’s House – Steal the Night

Here’s a band that will be appearing at Wokingham Festival in August so while we look forward to that, here’s a great track from their Walls and Ceilings EP – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Mississippi Voss – Stranger in Paradise

They describe themselves as an indie-funk duo from Berkshire and they will be appearing on the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/mississippi.voss 

John Coughlan’s Quo – Lockdown (Stir-Crazy Mix)

This band featuring the ex-Status Quo drummer visited the town to play a great show at WMC in 2019. If you ‘lost your mind in lockdown’ put this track on, turn it up, sing-along and rock out – www.johncoghlan.com

 The 286 – One Way Love

The 286 are a rock ‘n’ roll orchestra who perform their unique interpretations of classical pieces and more as well as their own self-penned songs. They will be at Wokingham Festival in August – www.the286.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor (A Cappella)

It’s a brand new ‘a cappella’ version of the sea shanty classic released on Wokingham-based Braccan Records. The band will be live at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on June 25 – www.thesalts.co.uk

One Eyed Man – Ode to the Beast

A Berkshire-based singer-songwriter who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at this year’s Wokingham Festival. This track is taken from his wonderful ‘Autumn Winds’ EP – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Marky Dawson – Radio Gaga

Marky is a charismatic piano player with a huge voice who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August. Here’s his unique version of a Queen classic – www.markydawson.co.uk

Katie Ellwood – Self Love

Here’s a Wokingham musician and songwriter with an excellent new single. Get hooked in with Katie’s chilled grooves and subtle melody and check out that closing string section – www.katieellwood.com

