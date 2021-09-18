Fulham 1-2 Reading: Ejaria double sees Royals stun former league leaders

A brace from Ovie Ejaria saw Reading shock former league leaders Fulham as they earned their first away win of the season.

Fulham, who came into the match as the Championship leaders, made a strong start but that was counter acted by the Royals as Ejaria put the Royals in front with a defiant finish into the far corner in the 15th minute.

Ejaria then combined with Alen Halilovic as the midfielder extended Reading’s lead early in the second-half with his second of the day.

Fulham provided a late scare as they clawed a goal back in the 86th minute from Rodrigo Muniz, but the Royals held on to claim the three points.

The win sees Reading move up to 15th in the Championship table.

Reading manager Veljko Paunović made two changes from the midweek win at home to Peterborough as injured captain Liam Moore was replaced by Tom Holmes and Junior Hoilett took the place of George Pușcaș in attack.

Fulham, coming into the game as league leaders in the Championship, started the game strongly as former Royals loanee Nathaniel Chalobah took control in midfield.

The hosts forged their first big chance of the match when Chalobah threaded the ball through to Bobby Decordova-Reid who burst into the box, but one-on-one with Luke Southwood, he dinked the ball over both the keeper and the frame of the goal.

Aleksandar Mitrović had his first sniff at goal when he stole possession from Holmes, but the Serbian striker couldn’t punish the Royals defender and missed the target.

Reading had their first attempt in the 12th minute when Hoilett hit a wild shot over the bar, before Tom Dele-Bashiru had an effort stopped by Fulham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga after Baba Rahman and John Swift combined effectively.

Reading had to dig in to keep the game level in the opening embers but they were then rewarded with the first goal of the game after a brilliantly worked move.

Alen Halilović picked out Swift who found Ovie Ejaria in space, and the Royals midfielder moved onto his right foot and bent a soaring shot past Gazzaniga.

Injury woes continued and the Royals were forced into an early change as Holmes was forced off for Danny Drinkwater, and a reshuffle in the side meant that Josh Laurent dropped into the back four.

The Cottagers looked to hit back as Mitrovic searched for his fifth league goal of the campaign but he snatched at a shot that flew wide of Southwood’s goal.

Hoilett picked up the first yellow card of the afternoon as he prevented Fulham skipper Tim Ream from kickstarting a counter attack and made a cynical foul.

Reading held on to their lead to go into the break by the skin of their teeth as Fulham created two superb chances in added time.

Cordova-Reid’s shot hit the post after he was found by Ivan Cavaleiro and just moments later Mitrovic thumped the crossbar as the Royals survived a double scare.

The home side started the second-half with intent as Southwood got across at his near post to make a smart stop before Cavalerio followed up on the rebound but missed the target.

But Reading shocked the league leaders as they doubled their advantage early in the half as Ejaria netted for his and the Royals’ second goal of the afternoon.

He linked up with Halilovic who flicked the ball over the top of the Fulham defence to find the run of Ejaria who set himself with an excellent first touch and with his second he rolled the ball past the keeper and into the net.

Both sides picked up booking in quick succession as Swift was cautioned for time wasting, Harry Wilson was carded for the hosts before Rahman also picked up a yellow for Reading.

Fulham continued to be wasteful in front of goal as Jean-Michel Seri smashed a shot high and wide as the hosts continued to be frustrated.

The chances continued to come and go for Fulham as Southwood was determined to keep a clean sheet as he parried Mitrovic’s strike behind for a corner with 10 minutes to go.

But the hosts did eventually find the net in the 86th minute as Rodrigo Muniz nodded in from close range to set up a nervy finish.

Southwood pulled off another magnificent save in added time as Reading managed to hang on to their lead and earn their first win on the road this season.

Reading will be hoping to continue their momentum after two consecutive wins when they host Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next Saturday.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Tosin, Ream (c), Robinson, Chalobah, Seri, Wilson, Decordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Hector, Kebano, Carvalho, Quina, Onomah, Mawson

Reading: Southwood, Rahman, Morrison (c), Holmes, Yiadom, Laurent, Dele-Bashiru, Swift, Halilović, Ejaria, Hoilett

Subs: Drinkwater, Tetek, Boyce-Clarke, Ehibhationham, Stickland, Clarke, Pușcaș

Goals: Ejaria 19’, 53’, Muniz 86′