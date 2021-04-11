Wokingham.Today

Fun activities at Dinton Pastures during Easter holidays

FAMILIES across the borough can enjoy Dinton Pastures on the water.

Boat hire is back, with prices starting at £8. Residents can choose from pedalos, paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.

Families intending to use the play are must pre-book. Tickets are free but limited to a maximum of six people per booking and 150 people per time slot.

Over the Easter holidays, children can join the sailing club with a series of sessions.

And the council’s libraries team have organised a programme of virtual events.

These include a Maths Wizard workshop for ages seven to nine on Thursday, April 15. Hosted by Explore Learning, it starts at 11am.

There is a poetry-inspired art session on Friday, April 16, with artist Chris Holley. It is suitable for ages seven to 10 and starts at 11am.

For more information, or to sign up, email libraries@wokingham.gov.uk with the session, name and library card number. 

