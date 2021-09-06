Fun day helps Wokingham nursery celebrate its 30th anniversary

A WOKINGHAM nursery celebrated its 30th anniversary with a family fun day.

Merrydale Day Nursery and Pre-school on London Road hosted its own Merryfest, inviting families past and present.

Nursery manager Katie Beckingham said the day was filled with fun and games.

The nursery’s team organised garden games, face painting and a coconut shy — which was a big hit.

There was giant Jenga, noughts and crosses as well as hook-a-duck.

They also had a farm experience, with children allowed to meet the animals.

One parent said: “Thank you so much [Merrydale] for arranging it. It was nice to see people from the past and catch up”.

The entrance to Merryfest was through the nursery, with parents able to have a look around.

Head of nursery operations, Jacqui Szrejder, said she was thrilled to see such a great turnout in support of the nursery.

“It is especially nice to see previous families whose children have left for school taking part – they still have fond memories of Merrydale,” she said.