A FUNFAIR is coming to Woodley for half-term.

Beach’s Mega Value Fun Fair will be at Woodford Park from Saturday until Sunday, October 31.

The half-term event is free to enter, with rides available for tokens.

Each ride costs two tokens, totalling £2.40, or £1.20 each. Visitors can also buy 10 tokens for £10.

The fair is open from 1pm to 8pm each day, with visitors asked to bring a face mask.