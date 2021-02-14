Funding approved for new domestic abuse support service in Wokingham borough

FUNDING for a new domestic abuse support service will help Wokingham cope with an anticipated increase in demand.

Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee approved the tendering process for the five-year contract at its meeting on Thursday, January 28.

The £1.5 million contract could be extended for a further two years, and come into place from June.

The current service is provided by Berkshire Women’s Aid (BWA) and seeks to help anyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, and background.

And the council says that it is not an issue restricted to couples, but could include parental abuse by an adolescent or grown child, issues between siblings or honour-based abuse.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Domestic abuse can happen against anyone and anybody can be an abuser. The council recognises that the effects are wide-ranging and have a serious impact on both adults and children, including their health and

wellbeing.

“Ensuring easy access to information, specialist services and multi-agency support is a vital part of keeping our residents safe.

“The council is responsible for providing domestic abuse support for victims seeking help and advice and individuals who are identified as being at high or medium risk of serious harm.”

The services set to be commissioned include a helpline; access to specialist advocates; outreach programmes; and refuge support.

It builds on the decision to employ a dedicated domestic abuse coordinator to increase co-ordination across the organisation.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Wokingham borough Liberal Democrats, said that as a member of the Community Safety Partnership – run with Wokingham Borough Council and Thames Valley Police – he was pleased the Council has agreed to increase funding.

“The CSP has been pressing for additional support in this area for a while,” he said.

“Domestic abuse has increased throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic and, as a result, more resource has been required.

“This additional support will assist our already over-stretched Police Force who have had to deal with these issues particularly over the past couple of years and more recently as occurrences have increased.

“This follows a period when Wokingham Borough Council did not have a Domestic Abuse Officer and, as a result, additional work had to be performed by our local police officers, often visiting the same locations on a number of occasions.

“The provision of this additional support should help reduce the repeat visits and provide important support to those affected by Domestic Abuse.”

