Fundraising appeal launched for victims of Erftstadt flooding

A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to help Erftstadt, Wokingham town’s twin in Germany, which has been devastated by flooding.

Erftstadt is one of a number of areas in Europe that have been affected by the disaster caused by heavy rain.

It has also been twinned with Wokingham since 1977, and the town council said that it has received many comments from residents who wanted to help out those affected.

Over the years, the Town Twinning Association has helped organise a number of events including personal, school or sporting exchange visits.

In a statement, Wokingham Town Council said that while immediate aid and supplies are in place an ongoing effort will be needed to help the town.

Wokingham Town Council has offered its help and support, and is sharing a Go Fund Me link set up by its German counterpart to help with the regeneration of the town.

Donations may be made anonymously, but the Town Council says it encourages donors to include in any messages that they are a resident of Wokingham, so that this can be recognised.

Cllr Tony Lack, said: “As Wokingham Town Mayor, I am writing to Carolin Weitzelk, Mayor of Erftstadt, to offer our support, our love and our condolences from the people of Wokingham.

“I know many of you are desperately wondering what we can do to help so I am pleased that we now have this information to share with you.

“I have been moved by how our community has reached out to others on this matter; thank you to everyone who has been in touch to show your concern and to those of you who are including those affected in your prayers of hope.”

So far more than €50,000 has been donated from more than 500 people.

Organiser Klara Zepp said in a message on the donation platform: “Thank you very much for your great readiness to help – you are amazing.

“I am already in contact with the city of Erftstadt so that the money can be transferred to the donation account as soon as possible and paid out to people in need.

“Our fundraiser continues.

“Everything that is donated after the first transfer will of course continue to go to the city of Erftstadt.”

To make a donation, visit uk.gofundme.com/f/all-for-erftstadt